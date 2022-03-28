Vanderpump Rules: Tom Sandoval dishes the impact cast breakups would have on Season 10

Tom Sandoval weighs in on the impact of recent Pump Rules breakups on Season 10 if the show is picked up again. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval doesn’t have a great feeling about how the recent cast breakups would affect Season 10, should the hit Bravo show get renewed for another season.

Season 9 of Pump Rules was full of the drama longtime viewers have come to expect. However, the real drama came to the surface after filming for the season had already wrapped. By the time the cast gathered to film the Season 9 reunion special, VPR veteran Lala Kent had already split from her film producer fiance Randall Emmett.

Then, to add to the cast breakups, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss announced their separation after over five years together during the taping of the reunion. Their split came as a shock to their co-stars and included an awkward exchange that saw Raquel giving her engagement ring back to James while on set.

With the latest news of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz being added to the list of Vanderpump Rules stars who’ve ended their long-term relationships, Tom Sandoval recently revealed he isn’t sure that would play out so well if the show gets picked up again for Season 10.

Pump Rules star Tom Sandoval reveals how Season 10 may unfold with recent splits amongst the cast

While speaking to E! News, Tom opened up about the impact of the recent end of certain romantic relationships and what they mean for the future of the show.

Given Lala’s split from Randall, James’ split from Raquel, and now Katie’s split from Tom, many fractures exist among the friend group.

According to Tom, if the show went forth with a tenth season right this moment, he believes it would “be a s**t show as usual.” Although he neglected to elaborate on if it could end up being for the better, Tom also shared that he hasn’t been notified whether or not the show has been picked up for another season.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix react to latest Pump Rules split

Speaking of recent splits, Tom and his longtime partner Ariana Madix recently weighed in on Katie and Tom Schwartz’s split. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Tom and Ariana shared their sadness over watching Katie and Tom’s breakup during an interview with Extra.

“I’m just there to be supportive as much as I can,” Tom said. “Obviously, I don’t want to, like, bring stuff up or be a reminder, so I just kind of wait for when Schwartz or Katie or anybody brings something up, and I am there.”

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix REACT to Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney’s Split

Watch this video on YouTube

Ariana elaborated, “We love both of them so much. It’s not like a sides thing; I just want both of them to be happy.”

She continued, “I am excited for what is next for both of them.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.