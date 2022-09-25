Vanderpump Rules: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix step out for date night amid split rumors

Vanderpump Rules couple Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix enjoy date night. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix seemingly set out to confirm they’re still very much a couple during a recent date night.

In recent weeks, the longtime couple and Pump Rules co-stars have had to field their fair share of rumors that questioned the status of their relationship.

The rumors aren’t all that surprising, considering that within the last year, there have been several Vanderpump Rules couples who have ended their relationships.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Tom and Ariana’s co-star Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were the latest couple to call it quits.

After over 12 years together, Katie and Tom both took to their social media accounts to announce the end of their marriage back in March 2022.

Prior to their split, Lala Kent ended her engagement to film producer Randall Emmett, and James Kennedy’s engagement to co-star Raquel Leviss also came to an abrupt end in December 2021.

With Season 10 now finished filming, the rumors will only be confirmed with time.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Tom shared a selfie with his longtime girlfriend while out for a date night.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The couple snuggled up close together to pose for the snap while seated at a table for their meal.

With a colorful cocktail positioned right in front of them on the table, Tom and Ariana both held sweet smiles as they snapped the photo.

Ariana’s blonde locks were worn straight and carefree in addition to the dark, long-sleeved top she chose for the evening. She shot a glance in the camera’s direction while resting her chin on her hand.

Tom leaned his head in Ariana’s direction while extending his arm to hold the camera up on the table. His dark hair was parted to the side, and his patterned shirt exposed his chest with buttons undone while his shirt sleeves were also rolled up.

Pic credit: @tomsandoval1/Instagram

“Date w/ Dumplin,” he captioned the post.

Tom dishes on Season 10, says new season is ‘a little bit different’

Now that filming has wrapped for Season 10 it’s just a matter of time until the new season airs on Bravo.

With the new season looming, Tom recently caught up with E! News and dished on what viewers can expect from the upcoming season.

After acknowledging that Season 9 was a difficult season for the show due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tom shared he’s looking forward to seeing what Season 10 will have in store.

“We’re back,” he shared enthusiastically.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.