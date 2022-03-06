Vanderpump Rules: ‘Strong mama’ Lala Kent fits in workout while holding daughter Ocean

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent works out with daughter Ocean by her side. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent seems to be navigating the single mom life quite well these days.

The mom of one started her journey when she split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett back in October 2021. The break up was devastating for Lala and she has admitted she worried about the impact it would have one day on the former couple’s shared daughter, Ocean.

Despite the rollercoaster of their split and pending child custody battle, Lala has remained committed to supporting herself and Ocean.

In a recent post to social media, Lala showed that she’s not just talking the talk when it comes to being a hands-on mom.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent shows off her single mom skills, works out while holding daughter Ocean

Although the toddler has grown significantly in recent months, Lala wasn’t afraid to incorporate her 11-month-old daughter into her workout routine.

Lala recently shared her fitness secrets with fans, including her favorite routines and the fact that she doesn’t skip leg day. This was evidently the case in her newest post to Instagram.

In the video, Lala engaged in several exercises including lifting weights and doing squats – all while holding baby Ocean in her arms.

In the post’s caption, she explained that she did what she had to when her mother wasn’t available to watch Ocean.

“When Gigi’s trying to go to the gym at the same time as you.🤍 (Gigi is my Mama / Ocean’s Grandma for anyone who doesn’t know),” she captioned the post.

Although it was clearly tricky for Lala to balance Ocean on her hip while maintaining proper form for her exercises, she managed to do this with a smile on her face.

Lala’s co-star and former flame James Kennedy showed up in support of his friend and cheered her on in the comments.

“💪💪🔥 strong mama!” he wrote.

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

Lala Kent claims Randall Emmett cheated with a 23-year-old the same month she gave birth to Ocean

Although Lala seemed to be all smiles in her recent Instagram post, she also opened up about the struggles she’s faced since splitting from Randall.

Since the split, Lala has been the one to share the most about their situation and the events leading up to the separation. However, it wasn’t until these last few weeks that Lala revealed more details about Randall’s alleged infidelity.

After a post was made to an Instagram account dedicated to calling out red flags and recognizing narcissistic behavior in partners calling out Randall for cheating on Lala, she weighed in and shared additional details.

“He started a relationship with a 23 year old in march of 2021- the month I gave birth,” she explained. “They ‘traveled’ together while I was home with ocean, and working on my brand.”

Pic credit: @onemomsbattle/Instagram

Lala then shared her sadness at their current situation, “I was able to get out- but now my daughter is in the hands of a broken court system.”

Up until recently, Lala and Randall had worked out their own custody arrangement without the help of the court system. It remains unclear what the outcome will be should they decide to involve the courts in their co-parenting arrangement.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.