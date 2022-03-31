Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder shows off newest ‘heirloom’ with jewelry inspired by daughter Hartford

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder shows off what she lovingly calls a “Hartford Heirloom.” Pic credit: Bravo/@stassischroeder/Instagram

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder’s love for her daughter Hartford is practically unmatched. In typical Stassi fashion, she spares no expense when it comes to her 1-year-old daughter and her most recent purchase proves that once again.

On social media, Stassi showed off a piece of jewelry she bought that was inspired by baby Hartford and Stassi made sure to clarify that the bling would eventually become a “Hartford heirloom” when the time was right.

Stassi shared her happiness with her followers and showed off the blue, gem-clad ring for all to see.

Former Pump Rules star Stassi Schroeder shows off Hartford’s future ‘heirloom’ ring on social media

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Stassi shared three videos to show off the extravagant pinky ring that she purchased. The ring was made to be in the shape of a heart and surrounded by several blue gemstones.

In the first video, Stassi squealed, ” O. M. G. I’ve been fantasizing about this ring for so long.”

She continued, “Oh my god, like, yeah, that’s a Hartford heirloom.”

Stassi captioned the video, “I have been fantasizing about this pinky ring for so long. @nicolerosejewelry I can not thank you enough. Aside from my engagement ring, I’ve never been more excited about a ring ever.”

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

In the second slide, Stassi posted a still of the ring on her hand and captioned the post, “A Hartford Heirloom for sure.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the final video clip, Stassi showed off the ring once again, but this time she included the song Hymn to the Sea from the iconic Titanic soundtrack.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

Stassi dedicated her newest book to daughter Hartford

Stassi and her husband Beau Clark welcomed Hartford in January 2021. Since her birth, Stassi and Beau have continued to gush over their daughter.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Stassi and Beau threw Hartford a lavish first birthday party complete with a photo gallery wall, plenty of balloons, and custom wrapping paper covered with Hartford’s sweet face.

Stassi also recently announced that she’s coming out with a new book. And while that news was exciting enough for Stassi’s fanbase, she also shared the new book’s adorable dedication as well.

Taking to her Instagram, Stassi shared a couple of pictures of herself holding Hartford on her lap with a copy of her book in front of them.

In the middle of the photo set, Stassi shared the dedication for her new book. It reads, “For Hartford, you saved me.”

Stassi captioned the heartfelt post, “To say I’m grateful would be a major understatement.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.