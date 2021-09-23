Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder shows off her newest Halloween decorations

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder showed off her stellar Halloween decorations. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder has taken the title of Halloween fan to a whole new level. In celebration of the holiday, and, of course, the fact that it’s baby Hartford’s first Halloween, Stassi has managed to deck out her home in elaborate decor worthy of awe.

Stassi clearly takes Halloween seriously as over on her social media she documented how unhappy she was with the initial decorations she had chosen for her fireplace mantel. However, once it was redecorated Stassi couldn’t help but show that off too.

With the release of a new filter on TikTok, Stassi took it up a notch and proved that her decorations were made for the filter.

Stassi Schroeder shows off new Halloween decorations in fun TikTok video

In the video, Stassi used the new Autumn Aesthetic filter which turns videos into grainy quality and manages to turn anything green into a beautiful, rustic orange color — you know, the color that Autumn dreams are made of.

She captioned the video, “My house was meant for this filter & I’ve never been more proud.”

The video begins with Stassi looking around with her hand on her chest before scanning over the Halloween decorations set up around her home. Her setup includes a gold skeleton wearing a top hat, candelabras, plenty of skulls, and even more cobwebs.

Her second-floor landing and stair railing are also covered in leaves and all the hanging pictures along the staircase have been replaced with creepy, Halloween-themed pictures.

The final shots wouldn’t be complete, of course, without sweet baby Hartford sitting on the floor amongst all the decorations, and Stassi posing in a mirror with a mask on.

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules to kick off without Stassi and other familiar faces

Vanderpump Rules’ newest season premieres in just under a week. And while many fans prepare for the return of the stellar reality television cast, others are mourning the knowledge that some of the franchise’s most familiar faces won’t be returning.

Among those is Stassi and her husband, Beau Clark. Stassi was let go from Vanderpump Rules along with co-star Kristen Doute after accusations of racism came to light involving former castmate Faith Stowers. Just a couple of short months later, it was also announced that OG Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright would also be making their exit from the show.

Although the news is sad to some, current VPR star Tom Sandoval recently shared that the tailored-down cast has allowed for a more intimate experience among the remaining cast members.

“When you go from having, like, 20 something castmates to basically 12, it’s an adjustment, but I think it’s good because we have the time, we can go a little bit deeper with each person versus having to kind of skate on the surface,” he told Us Weekly.

In the meantime, for those Vanderpump Rules fans yearning to stay up-to-date with Stassi and other ex-VPR stars, they remain active on their respective social media channels.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 premieres Tuesday, September 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.