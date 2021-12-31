Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder shares video of baby Hartford ahead of first birthday

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder shared a sweet video compilation of her daughter Hartford ahead of her first birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder shared a sweet video compilation of baby Hartford‘s top moments ahead of the little one’s first birthday coming up in January 2022.

Hartford was the first baby born during the first Vanderpump Rules baby boom which saw four VPR alums become first-time parents. Hartford led the way in January, followed by Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s daughter Ocean in March, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s son Cruz and Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ daughter Summer Moon were both born in April.

Ahead of Hartford’s first birthday, which is sure to be a momentous celebration, Stassi took to social media with some sweet footage of Hartford and expressed her love for her and Beau Clark’s first child.

Set to the viral TikTok sound featuring the song Happiest Year by Jaymes Young, the video began with a clip of Stassi crying tears of joy as a newborn Hartford was placed on her chest just after giving birth.

The video continued with segments from various points in Hartford’s first year of life including her laughing, learning to stand, and making silly faces.

Stassi captioned the video, “2021 will always be my favorite year because of baby Hartford [red heart emoji].”

Speaking of Hartford’s first birthday, Stassi gave a glimpse into the decor that they’ll be using to celebrate the big occasion.

Over on her Instagram Stories, Stassi shared hints of the theme which looks to be something of a fairytale or forest theme.

“And the transition from Christmas decor to Hartford birthday begins…” she captioned one of the videos as she panned around her living room.

Stassi and Beau have shared plenty of baby Hartford’s memorable moments throughout the year

Although her first birthday is fast approaching, Stassi and Beau have shared many of Hartford’s firsts and memorable moments throughout the year with their fans and followers on social media.

And despite no longer being a part of Vanderpump Rules, the parents have remained close with several of their former castmates and the group has gathered several times throughout the year for some quality time.

Most recently, Stassi, Beau, and Hartford joined their former co-stars to kick off the holiday season. The VPR baby boom babies took center stage for the occasion in their adorable Christmas-themed pajamas.

In an Instagram post from the celebration, Stassi wrote, “It’s officially Christmas time. Our babies are cute.”

If the past year has been any indication of the party that will take place for Hartford’s first birthday, it’s bound to be phenomenal.

