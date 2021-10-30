Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder shares Hartford’s adorable costumes ahead of Halloween

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder showed off baby Hartford’s adorable costumes ahead of her favorite holiday. Pic credit: Bravo

It’s no secret that former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is a massive fan of Halloween. She’s known to go all out when it comes to the holiday and she doesn’t shy away from elaborate (and sometimes gory) costumes and house decor.

This year, Stassi has a little partner in crime when it comes to Halloween. Her daughter, Hartford, who was born in January of this year, will be celebrating her first Halloween in just a few days. And what fun would it be without some adorable costumes to show off?

Stassi shares photoshoot of Hartrford ahead of Halloween

Even though Halloween is still a couple of days away, Stassi couldn’t wait to share some sweet photos of baby Hartford in different costumes. But don’t be mistaken, Stassi isn’t ruining the Halloween surprise for everyone just yet.

In fact, Stassi says she just couldn’t help herself and had to post the pictures even though none of the pictured costumes are what Hartford will be wearing come Halloween.

“Posting these cutesy costumes today, because you know we ain’t gonna be cutesy on Halloween,” Stassi wrote in her caption.

She continued to then explain why she had chosen each costume for the almost 10-month-old.

Stassi shared, “‘Cherub Hartford’ because, well, she reminds us all of a cherub.”

“‘Baby deer Hartford’ because we found out her name means ‘deer crossing’, so we’ve been going heavy on the deer theme ever since she was born,” Stassi concluded the caption.

Naturally, fans and followers alike flooded the comments section with adoration for the sweet costumes Hartford was wearing. And of course, this included Stassi’s former co-stars too.

“I’m so obsessed with her! Little cherub [two heart-eye emojis],” Katie Maloney-Schwartz commented.

Scheana Shay wrote, “This is freaking adorable!!!! [three heart-eye emojis]”

And Brittany Cartwright wrote, “Awwww I love itttt [heart-eye and red heart emoji]”

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

Stassi’s home Halloween decorations match her enthusiasm for Hartford’s costumes

As if she needed to prove her love for Halloween, Stassi has also taken her followers around for a tour of her Halloween decorations. The elaborate decor includes cobwebs, skeletons, and spooky photos all over the home she shares with Hartford and her husband Beau Clark.

She shared the video to her TikTok account and used the popular autumn filter for the footage.

“My house was meant for this filter & I’ve never been more proud,” she captioned the video.

We can’t wait to see what Stassi comes up with on Halloween – it’s sure to be fantastic.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.