Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder reveals newest book dedicated to daughter Hartford

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder has written and is ready to release her second book, and the book’s dedication will permanently hold a special place in her heart.

After her first, Next Level Basic, Stassi’s newest book hit the New York Times bestseller list. Her latest book, entitled Off with My Head: The Definitive Basic B***h Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom, is set to include Stassi’s experiences in recent years. She’ll delve into her firing from Vanderpump Rules, getting pregnant with baby Hartford, and even her thoughts on her and Beau’s backyard wedding.

Speaking of baby Hartford, Stassi recently took to her social media to share that she’d dedicated her newest book to her daughter, and the sweet message displays her love for her child.

Over on her Instagram, Stassi shared a series of photos where she showed Hartford her newest book. Of course, Hartford is a little young to be reading any books at this time. However, the point of the post was to share that Stassi had written a sweet dedication to Hartford.

In the first picture, Stassi sat with Hartford on her lap and smiled lovingly at her while she opened a copy of her new book. The third photo in the series shared the book’s dedication page.

The dedication read, “For Hartford, you saved me.”

The remainder of the photos featured Stassi and Hartford in various poses with the book, and they both looked happy as can be.

Stassi captioned the post, “To say I’m grateful would be a major understatement.”

Stassi’s comment section was flooded with support for her new venture, and even some other well-known Bravolebrities stopped by the comment section with love.

Stassi’s former Vanderpump Rules co-star Brittany Cartwright shared a string of loving heart emojis, “😍❤️❤️❤️👏👏”

Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley also shared support for Stassi and wrote, “Just beautiful ❤️.”

Stassi and Beau Clark gush over Hartford and celebrate her milestones

Stassi and her husband Beau Clark welcomed Hartford in January 2021 and celebrated her first birthday just a couple of months ago. The birthday celebration was as elaborate as longtime fans would come to expect.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the day was complete with a forest theme, balloon arch, a gallery wall full of pictures of Hartford, and even custom-made wrapping paper that was also plastered with adorable photos of the little one.

Stassi and Beau consistently share Hartford updates with their followers online. In a recent post, the doting parents shared their “favorite” video of Hartford that featured her spinning around in circles as she played with bubbles.

Between extravagant birthday celebrations and every day gushing of love, Hartford is clearly adored by her parents. And now that love goes a step further with Stassi’s book dedication.

