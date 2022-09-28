Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder brings back podcast after two year hiatus

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder announced the return of her podcast. Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is stepping back out into the world of podcasts after a two-year hiatus.

The news comes as a surprise to many Pump Rules fans, considering Stassi’s Straight Up with Stassi was removed from most podcast streaming platforms following her 2020 departure from the show.

Stassi’s exit from the franchise came as a result of reports she and co-star Kristen Doute had falsely reported their former castmate Faith Stowers to police for a crime she didn’t commit.

The motivations for reporting Faith were allegedly racially charged and resulted in their near-immediate termination.

Shortly after dismissal, the hosting platform for Stassi’s podcast, Radio.com, removed all of her podcast episodes and released a statement confirming their condemnation of her actions.

Taking to her social media, Stassi revealed the revival of her podcast, and based on the comment section of the post, fans are thrilled to see her back in action.

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder returns to Straight Up with Stassi podcast

Over on her Instagram, Stassi shared a picture of the artwork used for her podcast.

The photo is set to a light blue background and features a black and white portrait of Stassi sitting with her legs crossed, with one arm crossing her body and the other propped up supporting her chin.

Her long blonde waves are worn carefree and flow over her shoulders.

She captioned the post, “Boom, there it is. Every Wednesday. #suws.”

Followers react to news Stassi has revived her Straight Up with Stassi podcast

It didn’t take long for the comments to come pouring in on the newest post. Naturally, Stassi’s friends and former co-stars showed up with love for her news.

“PRAISE BE,” former castmate Kristina Kelly wrote.

Stassi’s BFF and Godmother to her 1-year-old daughter Hartford, Katie Maloney, also stopped by the comment section.

“❤️❤️❤️ yes!!!” she wrote.

Stassi’s husband Beau commented, “I’m so proud of you! 💫🍾🥂.”

Other fans and followers shared their excitement for the return of the once popular podcast with some echoing their thanks to have the podcast back.

“So happy this is back,” one comment read.

Another follower wrote, “Christmas came early this year!!”

“Was so excited when I saw the download this morning. Welcome back!” shared yet another excited listener.

With Stassi’s podcast now making a full comeback, it’s likely listeners will be treated to interviews with her former co-stars and her daughter Harford is sure to make her appearance in more than one episode.

Fans and followers can listen to Stassi’s podcast across major streaming platforms.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.