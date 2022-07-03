Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark relive Italy romance on ‘staycation’

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder enjoyed a simple staycation with husband Beau Clark. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Still flying high from their dream Italy wedding last month, Vanderpump Rules alums Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are reveling in their romance during a recent staycation without their 1-year-old daughter Hartford.

The couple, who celebrated their love with a second wedding in Italy surrounded by 35 of their closest family and friends, have been soaking up all newlywed bliss for a second time and sharing their happiness with fans and followers online.

In a recent post, Stassi shared another update as she and Beau enjoyed some time sans-baby and posed for a series of photos bringing back their recent nostalgia.

Vanderpump Rules alums Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark bring back romance from Italy wedding

Taking to her Instagram, Stassi shared a series of snaps from their staycation at Petit Ermitage in Los Angeles, California.

Among the three pictures shared, the couple looked as in love as ever while still showing their shared silly personalities.

In the first shot, Stassi posed with a sultry look over her shoulder towards the camera. With a small smile spread across her face, Stassi was embraced by Beau, who took her hand in his and laid a gentle kiss on her forehead.

The couple matched in their best getaway attire. Stassi rocked a strapless, frilly, white top with a neutral bottom and carried a bright and beaded green clutch. Her signature blonde locks were pulled back in a low ponytail and her ears were adorned with a simple pair of earrings.

For his part, Beau matched Stassi’s laidback vibe in a light-colored button-down top.

The second shot featured a behind the scenes look at the first photo with the couple caught mid-laugh.

The last two pictures featured the couple out for dinner. Dining on a patio, one shot saw Stassi sipping her red wine while Beau was captured putting a forkful of pasta into his mouth and holding his own red wine glass in his other hand.

Stassi captioned the fun post, “We got some alone time & pretended like we were back in Italy.”

Stassi is currently at odds with friend and former co-star Brittany Cartwright

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, although Stassi and Beau were surrounded by plenty of love for their Italy wedding, there was still a fair share of drama involved.

According to Stassi during a recent episode of her podcast, a pair of the couple’s friends were in the doghouse for skipping their wedding and canceling at the last minute.

“I’m not going to name names, but I feel like listeners will be able to… You can gather whoever you think it is on your own,” she teased.

Stassi and Beau continued to reveal they found out their friends would be skipping their wedding when a mutual friend showed a string of texts from one member of the couple.

As it turns out, that couple was none other than Brittany Cartwright and her husband Jax Taylor.

Brittany confirmed their ongoing drama and shared her deep sadness at having to miss the special day.

While appearing on Scheana Shay’s podcast, Brittany explained, “I feel terrible and still feel terrible and I do love them. I think about it all the time. I’ve reached out since the wedding.”

Brittany confirmed she hasn’t heard back from Stassi, which isn’t all that surprising given Stassi’s track record for handling conflict.

Brittany further noted that it was thanks to Jax’s anxiety that the scenario ended up as uncomfortable as it did.

“Jax started getting in his head, getting worked up about flying with the baby,” she claimed. “You know how Jax is, he’ll just text and rage text. He was telling their best friend Rob and he ended up showing them the message.”

It remains unclear if the two will be able to reconcile.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.