Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney list house for sale amid divorce

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have listed their home for sale after announcing their split. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney, and Tom Schwartz have taken another step towards completely separating their lives. The former couple has finally listed their once shared home for sale.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie and Tom announced their separation via Instagram statements back in March. Although each of them posted their statements in their own words, they maintained that the end of their marriage didn’t end their care and respect for one another. In fact, shortly after announcing their split following over 12 years together, Katie and Tom were spotted out getting drinks with one another just days later.

Now that their house is finally on the market, it may prompt the former pair to make even more changes.

Former Vanderpump Rules couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz list their marital home for sale amid ongoing divorce

According to TMZ, Katie and Tom will no longer be roommates now that their house is officially on the market. As shared by the outlet, Katie and Tom have listed their home for $2.7 million and stand to walk away with a profit since they purchased the home back in 2019 for just $2 million.

The spacious home boasts plenty of entertainment space both inside and out. It contains all the fun a homeowner could ask for, including a luxurious open concept, a backyard pool, and a backyard spa.

Now that Katie and Tom have put their house on the market, they’ve come close to closing this chapter of their lives.

Katie says emotional goodbye to her home in post on social media

Preparing to move from her home, Katie shared an emotional post on Instagram where she said one final goodbye to everything and all the memories built in her home with Tom.

“I hate goodbyes,” Katie wrote. “And this one hurts a lot. The emotions and words are hard to pin down. Closing this chapter on my life feels like attending my own funeral. But I’m very much alive.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Katie continued to thank her home for all the memories she was able to experience during their time living there.

“Thank you house for being the coziest brightest home, for the memories, for being my sanctuary, for letting me dress you up like a hallmark movie set at Christmas and for being OURS,” she continued.

Katie concluded the post writing, “I’m going to miss coming home.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.