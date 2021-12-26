Vanderpump Rules: See how the VPR babies celebrated their first Christmas’

The babies born during the first Vanderpump Rules baby boom celebrated their first Christmas’. Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

The first Vanderpump Rules baby boom took the fandom by storm early this year. VPR alums Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Shay all welcomed their first children with their respective partners mere months apart and they have been keeping their fans and followers updated every step of the way.

From monthly milestones to learning to crawl, the Vanderpump Rules families have been open to sharing their little ones with their social media following. And it turns out their first Christmas’ was no exception.

Each of the babies celebrated their first Christmas’ with their families and were surrounded by plenty of love. Spread out all over the country, here is how the Vanderpump Rules baby boom babies spent their Christmas day.

Vanderpump Rules alums Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, son Cruz head to Kentucky

Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, and their son Cruz flew to Kentucky to spend Christmas day with Brittany’s family. While there the family of three donned matching pajamas and enjoyed some warmer than expected weather.

Over on Jax’s Instagram Stories, he shared a sweet snap of himself and baby Cruz outside watching his cousins play in the yard.

“[Cruz] loves watching his cousins play basketball in this unusually warm Christmas day in Kentucky,” Jax captioned the photo.

Brittany didn’t miss out on all of the fun though. Over on her own Instagram Stories, Brittany shared a picture of the three of them in their matching PJ’s in front of the Christmas tree.

Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, and daughter Summer Moon celebrate Christmas in Hawaii

From Kentucky to Hawaii, Scheana Shay, her fiance Brock Davies, and their daughter Summer Moon hopped a flight out of California and headed all the way to Hawaii for Summer’s first Christmas.

The little family was joined by Scheana’s family including her mom, dad, and sister. Scheana’s mom, Erika, took to her Instagram Stories where she shared a sweet picture of all the girls coming together in the holiday spirit of matching pajamas and space bun hairdos.

Over on her own Instagram, Scheana shared a family picture of herself, Brock, and Summer Moon in their own sets of matching PJs.

“Mele Kalikimaka🌺,” Scheana captioned the post.

Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder keep the celebrations close to home in California

While Brittany and Jax spend Christmas in Kentucky and Scheana and Brock celebrate in Hawaii, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and their families kept their celebrations a little simpler by staying in California for the holidays.

Stassi, her husband Beau Clark, and their daughter Hartford hosted their families in their home. Keeping with the festive theme, the little threesome started the day with their almost-matching red pajamas.

Baby Hartford’s funny personality was on full display as she enjoyed crawling over the mountain of presents under the Christmas tree.

Over at Lala Kent’s celebrations, despite going through a tough separation from ex-fiance Randall Emmett, there seemed to be no lack of excitement for the kids celebrating Christmas.

Lala and Randall made sure to spend quality time with their daughter, Ocean, and Randall made sure to include her in the Christmas celebrations with her older half-sisters Rylee and London.

Although it’s unclear if Lala spent the day with Randall, both of them took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the festivities with their fans and followers.

Over on her Instagram Stories, Lala shared a picture of an excited Ocean as she sat next to a present as big as she is.

Over on his page, Randall posted a picture of himself holding Ocean on an inflatable unicorn pool toy while Rylee and London smile near them. Randall made the day extra special by bringing in some snow for the girls to play in.

Although they were spread all over the country for Christmas, the Vanderpump Rules baby boom babies were clearly surrounded by love and family for a very special first Christmas.

