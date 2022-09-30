Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay stuns in orange mini dress for red carpet premiere

Scheana Shay hits the red carpet with new husband, Brock Davies. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules OG Scheana Shay grabbed her new husband Brock Davies and rocked the red carpet for the recent premiere of the new movie Bros.

The newlyweds are still soaking up their post-wedding bliss following their August 23 nuptials in Mexico.

And now that filming has officially wrapped for Vanderpump Rules Season 10, the couple is stepping out for more fun date nights and ensuring there’s never a dull moment.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Scheana and Brock’s wedding was an elaborate affair. They were surrounded by their closest family and friends, along with several of their Pump Rules co-stars.

Their 1-year-old daughter Summer Moon acted as their flower girl, and their co-stars Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz were both members of the wedding party.

Now that the couple is back in Los Angeles, they stepped out without Summer Moon to take in a new movie, and Scheana stunned in her orange mini dress for the occasion.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay rocks red carpet in orange mini dress for movie premiere

Taking to the red carpet for the movie premiere, Scheana posed alongside her new hubby and shared two of the shots over on her Instagram.

In the first picture, Scheana and Brock caught up with their castmate Lala Kent, who also attended the premiere. Brock posed in between the ladies, wrapping his hands around their waists.

Lala donned a beige, ruched jumpsuit for her outfit, while Scheana opted for an attention-grabbing orange minidress.

The tiny number included long sleeves, and the hem fell mid-thigh. Scheana paired the dress with clear, pointed-toe heels while her hair was swept back into a retro-inspired ponytail.

In the second picture featured in the post, Scheana and Brock posed solo. Brock shot the camera lens a steely look while Scheana shared a soft, close-mouthed smile.

She captioned the post, “Ho’s before Bros 😉 @brosthemovie #BrosMovie.”

Scheana has been experimenting with various looks, recently went blonde to find out if they ‘really have more fun’

Scheana may have rocked her signature dark tresses for the movie premiere, but the Pump Rules OG recently gave a completely different hairstyle a try.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Scheana shared clips of herself in which she was practically unrecognizable due to her platinum blonde bob.

At first glance, the change was natural looking enough to have some believing she had taken the plunge in dying her hair. However, it turns out she was wearing a high-quality wig that allowed her to try out being a blonde.

Along with the stunning wig, Scheana completed the look with a neon-yellow two-piece skirt and crop-top set that gave her an entirely new vibe.

According to the post’s caption, Scheana was willing to test the theory that “blondes really have more fun.”

While the look may not be permanent, Scheana certainly managed to pull off the bold look.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.