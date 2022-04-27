Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay says she and fiance Brock Davies ‘need’ therapy

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay says she and her fiance Brock Davies may “need” therapy. Pic credit: Bravo

Scheana Shay may be excited as she plans her upcoming wedding to fiance and Vanderpump Rules co-star Brock Davies. However, she recently opened up that their relationship isn’t all roses.

According to Scheana, she and Brock have “great communication,” but when it comes to parenting their 1-year-old daughter Summer Moon, they tend to have different approaches.

During a recent episode of her Scheananigans podcast, Scheana revealed where the couple differs in their parenting beliefs and why she feels therapy may be helpful for them.

Vanderpump Rules couple Scheana Shay and Brock Davies contemplate therapy for differing views on parenting

While recording her most recent episode, Scheana admitted she and Brock had trouble seeing eye to eye regarding certain parenting approaches — including sleep training.

“I think Brock and I have a great relationship, and I think we have great communication, but we are butting heads when it comes to parenting and like sleep training and the things she eats,” she explained.

However, their constant butting heads is greatly impacting their relationship lately. And, according to Scheana, if Vanderpump Rules ends up being renewed for a 10th season, she hopes they’ll be in therapy prior to filming.

“Obviously, we don’t know what or when. We never know until everything’s announced what’s going on, but we’re just positive and assuming there’s a season 10, and Brock and I are like we need to get a therapist before season 10,” Scheana said.

Scheana and Brock disagree on sleep training for baby Summer

According to Scheana, her 2020 miscarriage may be contributing to her concerns surrounding Summer Moon’s overall safety and causing conflict between herself and Brock. One particular incident that Scheana recalled included an argument over sleep training and the idea of allowing Summer Moon to cry it out.

“Brock and I just got into it because he’s trying like half Ferber, half cry it out, it’s just like it’s kind of consistent, but then it’s not consistent, and last night it was like eight, nine minutes or whatever,” she shared. “She was crying, and I thought he was in the room with her, he was like standing right there, but she couldn’t see him. He was just trying to let her figure out how to soothe herself.”

Scheana continued to note that while she believed Summer Moon required soothing to avoid feeling “abandoned” by her parents and aid in her emotional development, Brock disagreed and even sent Scheana articles contradicting her point of view.

“Mr. Brock, with the f***ing facts, sends me this article talking about different types of development and how if we are just babying her and helping her to sleep and holding her every night then that can long-term affect her development,” Scheana shared begrudgingly.

Although Scheana shared that she understands they both want what’s best for their daughter, their differing points of view are impacting their sleep, which in turn impacts their “mood.”

Here’s hoping Scheana and Brock can get on the same page and sort through their emotions prior to their November wedding.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.