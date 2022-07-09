Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay reveals how she rebuilt her confidence after postpartum hair loss

Scheana Shay talks about her struggles with postpartum hair loss. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay’s life changed with the April 2021 arrival of her first child, daughter Summer Moon, whom she shares with fiance Brock Davies. And while their daughter’s arrival was a very welcome surprise following her devastating miscarriage in 2020, Scheana has admitted she had severe insecurities in trying to accept her postpartum body changes.

During Season 9 of the hit Bravo show, Scheana admitted her self-esteem took a hit watching her co-star Lala Kent’s body bounce back just weeks after giving birth to her own daughter in March 2021. In addition to the envy of how easily Lala managed to fit back into her pre-baby clothing, Scheana was also battling another common side effect of pregnancy and birth — postpartum hair loss.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Scheana called her hair loss experience one of her biggest “insecurities.”

In a recent chat with Page Six, Scheana opened up about regaining her confidence after losing so much of her hair and shared what routine has really helped her journey.

Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay reveals how she rebuilt her confidence while experiencing postpartum hair loss

Talking with the outlet while celebrating her partnership with ME Cosmetics, the Scheananigans podcast host has found a mix of Nutrafol supplements and ME Cosmetics Scalp Foundation do the trick.

“I feel so confident in my hair game again,” Scheana gushed.

The combination of scalp foundation and natural supplements has been a game-changer for Scheana, especially as she noted since her hairline has always been a sensitive subject.

“If you watch the show, you know I have a good side and I have a bad side … my hairline typically goes back further on the right side. So that’s just always bothered me,” she confessed.

Scheana also shared she noticed her hair began shedding excessively about five months after Summer’s arrival. Thankfully, while filming, her makeup artist would use whatever cosmetics were available to help the mom of one minimize the appearance of her thinning hair — but it only helped so much.

Scheana says being open about what she’s going through helps people ‘relate’

Gushing about her new partnership with the cosmetic brand, Scheana explained that once she learned about their scalp foundation, she was ready to jump on board.

“I was like, ‘Wait, I’m sorry, this is a scalp foundation? Sign me up!'” she said.

Scheana concluded by adding she believes being open about her experiences helps others know they’re not alone and proves she’s human.

“People can relate to things we’re going through, real human experiences: postpartum, hair loss, everything in between,” she said. “That’s why I opened up about my miscarriage. There’s so many things that we [as women] experience, and if we talk about them, I think it really helps people.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.