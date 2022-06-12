Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay poses for Sunday ‘cuddle’ with daughter Summer Moon

Vanderpump Rules OG Scheana Shay took full advantage of a slower Sunday in order to spend extra time cuddling her daughter Summer Moon. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay may be gearing up for filming to begin on Season 10 of the hit Bravo show, but she’s certainly not going to miss out on the opportunity to cuddle up next to her 1-year-old daughter Summer Moon.

Since her arrival in April 2021, Summer Moon has been by her momma’s side and the apple of her eyes. Although Scheana’s fiance Brock Davies received plenty of flack from both Vanderpump Rules viewers and his co-stars for his lack of presence in the lives of his two children from a previous relationship, he’s been working hard to prove himself with Summer Moon.

In her most recent post to social media, Scheana was seemingly soaking up every extra moment with Summer Moon and took the opportunity to take a mother-daughter picture of the moment.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay enjoys downtime with daughter Summer Moon

Taking to her Instagram, Scheana shared a sneaky shot of herself lying next to Summer Moon. Scheana looked relaxed and comfortable rocking a light purple sports bra and matching legging set while she lay on her side next to her daughter.

Summer Moon, however, wasn’t quite as aware of the situation as she slept cuddled right next to her momma on their white linen sheets.

Looking into the camera, it’s clear Scheana was wanting to document their little moment of peace.

She captioned the snap by simply writing, “Cuddle buddies for life! @summermoon 💜.”

Scheana’s mom (and massive supporter) Erika stopped by the post’s comment section to share a string of red heart emojis for the sweet moment.

Vanderpump Rules critics bash Scheana, accuse her of having too many ‘fillers’ in recent video

Although Scheana is basking in the glory of mother-daughter snuggle time, the online trolls were coming out in full force after she shared a recent sponsored post to social media.

After viewing the video, critics headed to Reddit to question just how many cosmetic procedures Scheana’s had done and one user even referred to Scheana as looking “scary.”

Although there was no confirmation that there was a filter on the video that made Scheana’s already large features more pronounced, it was clear that Scheana was looking less like the Pump Rules star that viewers and fans were used to seeing.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.