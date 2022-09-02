Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay finally talks Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss hookup

Scheana Shay opens up about the alleged hookup of Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules OG Scheana Shay is finally addressing the scandalous rumors that co-stars Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss hooked up during her Mexico wedding.

Scheana and her fiance Brock Davies tied the knot on August 23 in Mexico surrounded by their closest family and friends, including Tom and Raquel who were both a part of the wedding party.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, hot on the heels of Scheana and Brock’s breaking wedding news, rumors surfaced online claiming Tom and Raquel had been spotted making out at the celebration.

Although both happen to be single at the moment, their respective breakups are still relatively recent. Raquel called off her engagement to Pump Rules DJ James Kennedy in December 2021, while news broke that Tom and his wife Katie Maloney had called it quits back in March.

The rumors were further substantiated when a source claimed Katie was spotted “screaming” at the pair after finding out their had locked lips.

And taking it one step further, Katie is also reportedly upset with Scheana and feels she’s to blame for putting the idea of hooking up in both Tom and Raquel’s minds.

With so much drama surrounding the hookup rumors, Scheana finally seized the opportunity to set the record straight during a recent interview.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay weighs in on Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss hookup rumors

While speaking with E! News in their first sit down interview since their nuptials, Scheana and Brock opened up and weighed in on the rumors swirling about their co-stars.

“I personally did not see anyone else make out,” she shared. “I heard.”

Despite having not witnessed the kiss first hand, Scheana did confess to seeing the pair “talking” that evening.

“I did not see anything further than that, but I heard,” she clarified.

Brock Davies doubles down on attendance of unwanted wedding guests

Tom and Raquel’s alleged hookup isn’t the only drama Scheana and Brock encountered while on their Mexican wedding getaway.

In fact, it was disinvited wedding guest and Tom’s soon-to-be ex-wife Katie Maloney who managed to ruffle the groom’s feathers.

According to Brock, Katie was ultimately disinvited from the wedding. However, when comments questioned if she was in Mexico with her other co-stars at the same time, Brock bashed Katie stating she was “disinvited and rocked up anyway for a ‘girls trip.'”

As also reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie did indeed enjoy a Mexico vacation while her co-stars were also in the country for Scheana and Brock’s wedding.

Katie shared snaps of herself and former co-star Kristina Kelly lounging poolside and soaking up some sun.

When E! News asked Brock to list those who weren’t in attendance at the wedding, Brock stated the aim of their wedding to pull off a more private and intimate wedding, though that wasn’t entirely the case.

He explained, “You can’t have an intimate moment when you have it at a public resort.”

“I’ll leave it at that,” he concluded.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.