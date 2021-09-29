Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay celebrates daughter Summer Moon turning 5 months old

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay celebrated her daughter, Summer Moon, turning 5-months-old. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay has plenty to celebrate these days. And one of the greatest events worth celebrating is her daughter Summer Moon reaching her 5-month milestone.

Scheana and her now-fiance, Brock Davies, welcomed Summer Moon into the world at the end of April. She was the last baby from the Vanderpump Rules baby boom to make her grand entrance.

Her birth followed the arrival of Stassi Schroeder’s daughter, Hartford, Lala Kent’s daughter, Ocean, and Brittany Cartwright’s son, Cruz.

And while each milestone is worthy of a celebration, this is particularly special for Scheana since Summer Moon is her rainbow baby and was born after a devastating miscarriage last year.

Summer Moon hits 5-month milestone

Over on Scheana’s Instagram, she shared a sweet post for Summer Moon. The two pictures on the post featured the little one decked out in a head-to-toe white outfit.

The dark-haired beauty was all smiles as she sat against a fur backdrop.

“5 months with this angel!” Scheana captioned the pictures.

Scheana’s Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent also stopped by the post to share her adoration for little Summer Moon.

“I die for her. Love you so much Summer Moon!” Lala kent commented.

Scheana’s former Vanderpump Rules co-stars also stopped by with some love.

“Look at dem long stems!! [heart eyes emoji]” wrote Kristen Doute.

Brittany Cartwright simply said, “Little beauty” in between a pair of heart-eye emojis.

Scheana isn’t sure if she wants to carry another baby

In a recent interview, Scheana revealed that she isn’t sure if she’s willing to carry another baby. Her pregnancy with Summer Moon didn’t seem to take a massive toll on Scheana, however, looks can be deceiving.

Just five short months prior to announcing she was pregnant again, Scheana suffered a devastating miscarriage. This experience left her worried throughout her pregnancy and the worries almost became a reality.

After giving birth to Summer Moon, Scheana revealed on Instagram that she suffered serious complications from preeclampsia and HELLP syndrome during her delivery. Coupled with the fact that she wasn’t sure she would be able to get pregnant naturally, Scheana and Brock have been discussing alternate options.

“I don’t know if I want to do this again,” Scheana said to PEOPLE. “It won’t be a better pregnancy.”

However, the couple is exploring their other options.

“I would freeze embryos before I would try to get naturally pregnant again,” she admitted before acknowledging that she had an IUD put in as soon as she was able.

Although they may not be ready for another little one just yet, Scheana and Brock will continue celebrating each and every one of Summer Moon’s milestones.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.