Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ daughter Summer Moon is a ‘vibe’ for game day

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ daughter Summer Moon is showing more and more of her sassy personality lately — and that includes a recent game day for the L.A. Chargers.

The little one, who was born in April 2021, is Scheana’s first child and Brock’s third. She’s their first child together as a couple.

Since her arrival in early 2021, Summer has continued to be a light in her parents’ lives.

Scheana and Brock suffered a devastating loss when she miscarried in 2020. The loss left her both discouraged and shaken.

However, just five short months later, Scheana revealed she was pregnant again and the couple welcomed Summer just months later.

In a recent post to social media, the newlyweds took the time to post about their exciting day watching the Chargers, but naturally the spotlight was ultimately stolen by little Summer, much to her parents’ delight.

Pump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies soak up daughter Summer Moon’s ‘vibe’ at game day

Over on Instagram, Brock shared a video clip of baby Summer ahead of attending the game.

In the sweet clip, Summer puts on her best show of enthusiasm for the camera. The video begins with her standing against a wall outside and smiling ear to ear.

She continues to dance around and pull silly faces before the video cuts to some daddy-daughter bonding time in front of a mirror in their home.

Both Brock and Summer strike hilarious poses as he manages to capture a few mirror selfies before the family heads to the game.

“She is a vibe⚡️,” Brock captioned the post.

Scheana matches Brock’s post with a game day video compilation of her own

Over on Scheana’s Instagram, she posted her own video compilation that seemingly picked up where Brock’s ended.

The video footage included the family of three entering the stadium with Summer sitting on Brock’s shoulders.

The footage also captured a silly moment where Summer and her dad played with each other through a pane of glass and captured an adorable moment of Summer getting kisses from her parents.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Summer Moon reportedly loves making her parents kiss by pushing their heads together.

All in all, it seems the Vanderpump Rules family enjoyed their game day.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.