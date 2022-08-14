Vanderpump Rules: Raquel Leviss stuns in ‘pink siren’ makeup look

Raquel Leviss rocks a full glam makeup look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss’ soft and romantic features were on full display in a recent post showing off a pink glam look.

The former beauty queen made her Pump Rules debut in Season 5 before joining the cast full-time. However, it wasn’t until Season 9 when Raquel’s storyline ramped up, thanks to her relationship and engagement to longtime SUR DJ James Kennedy.

Although James had become well known for his explosive behavior and excessive drinking, Raquel seemingly brought a calmness to him though it took plenty of work on her end.

By the end of Season 9, when the reunion special rolled around in December 2021, James and Raquel announced they were ending their 5-year relationship and calling off their engagement. The news shocked their fans, followers, and even their co-stars. However, the former couple seemed adamant that it was best that they go their separate ways.

In the months following their split, James started a new relationship with his current girlfriend, Ally Lewber. Meanwhile, Raquel has remained single but opened up about going on dates with her Vanderpump Rules co-star Peter Madrigal.

Raquel has continuously been working on her self-love journey and building her confidence as a young, single woman. And in a recent post on social media, Raquel glows in a new glam look.

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss shows off full glam makeup look

Over on her Instagram, Raquel re-shared a makeup look originally posted by makeup artists Salt Spell Beauty.

The gorgeous glam look created by the duo specifically for Raquel featured an array of pink shades used for her eyes, lips, and cheeks.

In the video clip, Raquel makes soft but sultry faces in the mirror as she takes in the beauty and intricacy of the makeup look. With pink flowers posed in front of the mirror and to her side, Raquel looks through the mirror and into the camera, then coyly averts her eyes giving followers a full look at her eyeshadow.

The glittery pink eyeshadow look upped the fierce factor by adding a smoky black shadow wing to the edges of her eyes. And her lips were painted using a dark brown lip liner filled in with a sweet, light pink lipstick.

The post’s caption shared the lengthy list of products used to create the “pink siren” look.

Raquel admits she was nervous to film with ex-fiance James Kennedy for Vanderpump Rules Season 10

Although Vanderpump Rules has already begun filming for the upcoming season, Raquel previously admitted she was nervous about having to film with her former fiance. And to longtime Vanderpump Rules viewers, her concern was valid.

James’ explosive temper often made him an insult machine who would hurl hurtful words at whoever was in front of him. Raquel had previously explained she was fearful about breaking up with James at the time and even came up with an exit plan with her family just in case it went sideways.

However, during the grand opening for Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s new Schwartz & Sandy’s lounge, Raquel revealed the exes were handling filming with one another like grown adults and are managing to be “cordial” with one another.

“We’re being cordial,” she shared with E! News. “I haven’t seen James since we broke up basically. So last week was a new kind of situation to be in. But so far so good. I think we just want the best for each other and supporting each other in that way.”

Fans will have to wait for Season 10 to premiere in order to watch the former couple’s new dynamic unfold.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.