Vanderpump Rules: Raquel Leviss shares quote about finding ‘self worth’ after split from James Kennedy

Raquel Leviss recently shared a post about the importance of knowing your self-worth after recent split from Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss isn’t afraid to share the personal growth she’s been experiencing since her split from ex-fiance James Kennedy.

The former couple confirmed they were calling off their engagement after rumors hit social media that the pair addressed their split while filming the Season 9 Vanderpump Rules reunion special.

Since then, Raquel has remained open with her fans and followers on how she’s managing to navigate single life following their split.

Raquel Leviss shares post about finding ‘self worth’ amid split from James Kennedy

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Raquel shared a telling post that detailed the importance of finding, and knowing, your own self worth.

“The most important day of your life is not the day you get married. Or the day you graduate from college or the day you land your first real job,” the post reads in part. “No. The most important day of your life is the day you realise your self-worth.”

The post carries on to say that finding your self-worth is “the strongest kind of love there is” and preaches “knowing how irreplaceable you truly are.”

Pic credit: @raquelleviss/Instagram

Raquel’s split from James, while seemingly amicable, didn’t come easily. During the Season 9 reunion, James and Raquel shared their breakup news much to the surprise of their VPR castmates and host Andy Cohen.

However, once the former couple detailed what led up to their split, it shone a light on their relationship woes. James and Raquel explained that they hadn’t been intimate for two years leading up to the end of their relationship, and acknowledged that while they loved each other, they just weren’t “soulmates.”

James and Raquel also released a joint statement about their breakup prior to the airing of the Season 9 reunion.

Raquel celebrates her ‘unengagement’ from James Kennedy, he heads to Key West

Since their split, both Raquel and James have seemed to be thriving. Raquel hosted an “unengagement” viewing party for the reunion. In a cheeky post to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself enjoying a drink while sipping it through a penis straw.

Viewers know this was a heavy point of contention during the season when James called traditional bachelorette parties, including penis straws, “tacky.”

Raquel has also remained transparent about her thoughts leading up to the actual day of their split.

During a chat with her Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay, Raquel revealed that once she had decided their relationship was over, she was worried about how James would take the news.

“Because James does have a history of acting out and being angry, my mom and I were both concerned that he wasn’t going to have a good reaction when I told him,” Raquel said at the time. “So I wasn’t planning on saying anything until he went out of town.”

Thankfully, James understood Raquel’s position when they finally sat down to hash it out and end their relationship.

“I just told him that my heart isn’t in it anymore,” she added. “He respected my decision.”

Here’s hoping that Raquel and James can both find their happily ever afters once they’ve healed from their own split.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.