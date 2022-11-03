Vanderpump Rules: Raquel Leviss says ‘Imma keep doing me’ amid ongoing Katie Maloney drama

Raquel Leviss reflects on her personal growth and says she’s proud of how far she’s come. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss has seemingly learned to take herself a little less seriously in recent months. And amid all the ongoing drama and tensions with her Pump Rules co-star Katie Maloney, Raquel has realized she’d rather just continue to be herself.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Raquel and Katie drifted apart after rumors surfaced claiming Raquel had hooked up with Katie’s ex-husband Tom Schwartz while the two were members of the wedding party for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding back in August.

Since the hookup, Katie and Raquel have admitted to “distancing” themselves. Katie recently took a hard-hitting jab at her co-star, calling her a “fan girl” for supporting Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s TomTom restaurant by wearing their merch during BravoCon 2022.

However, that hasn’t stopped Raquel from having fun and seeking personal growth for herself.

Her split from James Kennedy heavily inspired her desire for growth. The former couple was engaged and had been together for five years before their December 2021 split.

Since then, Raquel has maintained that she’s not keen to jump back into dating and is taking things slowly to re-discover herself.

In a recent post to social media, Raquel solidified that desire and shared that she’s less self-conscious these days and is proud of how far she’s come.

Over on her Instagram Stories, Raquel re-shared a video clip of herself dancing with Tom Sandoval over Halloween. She danced with a great smile and embraced her carefree attitude.

However, it was her caption that provided the greatest update.

“Here’s two versions of me…little Miss Femme Raquel that you’re probably familiar with,” she started. “But more recently I’ve been trying not to take myself so seriously.”

Raquel continued to share that she’s recently found her “voice” and is less afraid to show off her “new found ‘baddie’ Raquel” side. She added that it’s easier for her to laugh at herself now that she’s come so far in her “personal growth journey.”

Pic credit: @raquelleviss/Instagram

“I used to care so much what other people thought of me and now I just DGAF [don’t give a f**k],” concluding that she’s going to keep being herself and she’s grateful for those in her life that support her desire to be her best self.

Raquel admits to staying distant from Katie to let her ‘work out’ her feelings

Raquel previously discussed her ongoing drama with Katie and admitted that the co-stars aren’t on the best terms.

“I can’t speak for her,” Raquel said. “But I’m just keeping my distance and letting her work out her feelings.”

Despite the tension with Katie, Raquel has been open about her blossoming friendship with Tom Schwartz.

Although the two are reportedly no longer linked romantically, they are still very good friends.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.