Vanderpump Rules: Raquel Leviss hints her ‘lighthearted’ flirtation with Tom Schwartz will play out in Season 10

Raquel Leviss gave an update on her flirtatious friendship with Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz. Pic credit: @raquelleviss/Instagram

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss recently dropped a hint at what fans can expect from her Season 10 storyline when the new season drops.

Filming for Season 10 has finally wrapped, and now viewers wait on pins and needles for the premiere episode to drop.

And while Bravo has yet to confirm when that will be, fans are getting little teases from the Pump Rules cast about what is to come.

While attending BravoCon 2022, Raquel finally acknowledged the status of her friendship with co-star Tom Schwartz.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Tom recently finalized his divorce from his wife, Katie Maloney, on October 12.

In recent weeks, there have been reports of heightened tension between the former lovers after Katie found out about Tom’s alleged hookup with Raquel while both were members of the wedding party for Scheana Shay’s August wedding to Brock Davies.

As it turns out, there’s plenty of fun happening between the two newly single stars.

While speaking to E! News at BravoCon, Raquel teased about the current status of her friendship with Tom now that both of them are single.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although Tom’s single status is brand new, Raquel ended her five-year relationship with former flame James Kennedy back in December 2021.

The two had a brief engagement which ended up being one of the larger storylines during Season 9 of the hit Bravo show.

Now, it seems that Raquel is more than happy to step into her new “era.”

“Tom and I are friends, and you’ll see our flirty friendship play out this season,” Raquel hinted to the media outlet. “It’s been lighthearted and fun.”

Raquel continued to add that she was a little “apprehensive” of getting too close to her co-star and confirmed she’s truly trying to remain focused on herself this season.

“I feel like I’m stepping into a new era where I’m putting myself first and I spent a lot of my life caring about what other people thought of me and that’s not my motto anymore,” she noted. “I’m just doing me, living the single life and having fun.”

Raquel talks being ’emotional’ seeing ex-fiance James Kennedy with new girlfriend

While Raquel is finally finding some fun in moving on from her past relationship with the Vanderpump Rules DJ, that didn’t mean it was always easy.

Raquel further confessed that watching James move on so quickly with his new girlfriend Ally Lewber was quite “emotional” for her.

“James and I have had such a long relationship and we care so much about each other,” she shared before concluding that while it was “tough” to see their relationship come to an end, Raquel believes she made the right decision.

She concluded, “I stand by that decision and I think we’re both better off.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.