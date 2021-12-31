Vanderpump Rules: Randall Emmett vowed to ‘never hold back anything’ from Lala Kent prior to ending engagement

During Tuesday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Randall Emmett vowed to “never hold back anything” from ex-fiancee Lala Kent. Pic credit: Bravo

During Tuesday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, viewers saw that, yet again, another aspect of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s relationship playing out onscreen simply didn’t age well.

By now, most Vanderpump Rules viewers and fans have watched plenty of the personal drama unfold for the former couple in real-time while their relationship and wedding plans play out in Season 9.

So it won’t come as a shock that they seemed to be more in love while filming months ago. However, it was Randall’s claims that he wouldn’t “hold back” from Lala that has viewers looking twice.

Randall Emmett vows to ‘never hold back anything’ from ex-fiancee Lala Kent during episode of Vanderpump Rules

During the most recent VPR episode, Randall spilled the beans to Lala about Brock Davies’ plans for a surprise wedding and proposal for his fiancee Scheana Shay.

As the two discussed Brock’s plans, Randall made mention that he couldn’t help but tell Lala about what’s going on.

“So you know, I’ll never hold back anything from you because I can’t,” he told his then-fiancee.

Naturally, Lala responded, “Well, I’m also your just shy of a wife, so I would hope that you would tell me everything.”

Considering the implosion of their relationship, these comments certainly didn’t age well.

Lala claims to have ‘proof’ of Randall’s infidelity and calls their relationship the ‘worst thing to ever happen’

Although Lala has taken major steps towards building her own life since splitting from Randall in October, it hasn’t been the easiest process.

During a recent chat on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Lala admitted that she has conflicting emotions about how a hurtful relationship could bring her life’s greatest blessing in her daughter, Ocean.

“I have to understand how the worst thing to ever happen or come into my life, how did they give me the best thing to ever happen in my life?” Lala questioned. “It is such a mind f**k.”

In addition to her conflicting emotions, Lala also recently claimed to have “proof” of Randall’s cheating during their relationship.

While speaking to Page Six, Lala shared, “I know that he had sent messages that said he never [was], but there’s proof elsewhere.”

“Bottom line is, I feel like I was in a relationship that was based on nothing but lies,” she continued to explain.

Thankfully, Lala seems to be making her way as a single mom. She’s successfully rebranded her Give Them Lala podcast, altered her famous “Rand” tattoo and even used the new tattoo design for her new merch line.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.