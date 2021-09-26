Vanderpump Rules: New clip teases birthday drama between Lala Kent and Scheana Shay

A new Vanderpump Rules clip teases ongoing drama between Lala Kent and Scheana Shay in Season 9. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules premieres in just a few short days and from the previews it’s shaping up to be a drama-filled rollercoaster.

In a recent clip shared ahead of the premiere, it seems as though the dust hasn’t quite settled between VPR stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay. And that may not be all that surprising considering the conflict between them stemming all the way back to 2020.

While visiting new mom Lala, Katie Maloney-Schwartz received a text from Scheana inviting her to her birthday party. Not a big deal, right? Well, considering that Lala didn’t seem to receive a similar text, it made for a slightly uncomfortable chat.

Lala isn’t invited to Scheana’s birthday celebration

In the clip, shared by fan page @pumprulesbravo on Instagram, Scheana and her fiance, Brock Davies, discuss their plans and Scheana says she hasn’t invited everyone yet, including her friends and co-stars Tom Schwartz and Katie.

However, the text couldn’t come at a more inconvenient time for Katie who just happened to be sitting with Lala and baby Ocean.

“I mean, how are you guys?” Katie asked after revealing she had been invited.

“I’m not getting texts inviting me to her birthday,” Lala quipped.

However, over with Brock and Scheana, it seems that Scheana hasn’t quite healed from the fundamental issue with Lala.

“I don’t think she understands how upsetting that was that she wasn’t there for me during my miscarriage because she had dinner with celebrities,” she said.

Why are Scheana and Lala at odds in Season 9?

Although the clip leaves fans hanging as to the outcome of the birthday situation, many are already aware of how this all began.

Prior to getting pregnant with her daughter, Summer Moon, Scheana suffered a devastating miscarriage. According to Scheana, she needed the support of her friends, including Lala.

However, instead of being by her side, Lala was apparently with her fiance, Randall Emmett, and out for dinner with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Lala, on the other hand, stated that she cut ties with Scheana because she was using the drama for her “low-level podcast,” and she wasn’t having it. In turn, Lala sent Scheana a scathing text message.

“I said, ‘Please do not respond. This is the last moment you are ever going to get from me.’ [And] I meant that” she said at the time.

It remains to be seen just how the drama will unfold and whether or not the two will be able to find a resolution.

Considering they were able to reunite for a lunch with all the Vanderpump Rules babies, it seems likely they’ve at least managed to put some of their issues aside…for now.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 premieres Tuesday, September 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.