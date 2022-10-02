Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent talks Season 10, calls it ‘absolutely insane’

Lala Kent says Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is going to be “insane.” Pic credit: Bravo

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has finally finished filming, and as viewers wait on pins and needles for the newest season to drop, longtime cast member Lala Kent dishes that there’s plenty in the works, and not all of it is great.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala recently hosted her first ever Give Them Lala pop-up shop in New York. The event was sponsored by Shopify.

Lala has been working diligently to build her Give Them Lala Beauty brand, which got its start in 2017 with the release of six simple lip glosses.

Today, Lala’s brand not only boasts an array of beauty products, she recently added a line of luxurious bath robes and even expanded into baby clothing with Give Them Lala Baby.

Lala was thrilled to be taking yet another step with the pop-up and said she was looking forward to meeting with everyone.

During the pop-up, Lala caught up with People.com and dished on the upcoming season, and it sounds like viewers are in for a wild ride.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent talks ‘burning bridges’ and ‘insane’ Season 10

Talking to the media outlet, Lala got real about the dynamic of the Vanderpump Rules cast.

There have been so many changes amongst the cast members, including marriages, divorces, and having babies, that Lala acknowledged this new season has a completely different feel.

“It’s going to be absolutely insane,” she shared. “And without giving away too much, I feel like with everything that happened and cast members who have exited, we finally have our footing again.”

Lala carried on to explain that the “stakes are so much higher” in Season 10 because of the various changes in all of their personal lives.

“We’re not 23 anymore,” she added. “We’re not going to shake things off like we used to.”

The 32-year-old instead believes the fact that they’ve all grown up and have more responsibilities means they’re less likely to drop the drama, and she’s uncertain if they’ll be able to “come back” from some of the situations.

“It’s the year of burning bridges,” she noted before concluding, “… I’m excited for people to see this season.”

Lala’s life as a mom will take a back seat in Vanderpump Rules Season 10

One of the major changes to take place in Lala’s personal life included the birth of her daughter Ocean in March 2021, followed by the dramatic end of her engagement to baby daddy Randall Emmett that following October.

After pictures of the film producer surfaced online allegedly showing him out on the town with two young women, Lala swiftly opted to end their relationship and engagement.

Since then, she’s remained focused on providing a good life for herself and baby Ocean.

However, viewers won’t be seeing any of Ocean in the upcoming season as Randall has reportedly prevented his youngest child from taking part in the show.

A rep for Randall confirmed this news, and Lala released a post on her Instagram Stories agreeing with the decision.

Despite this, viewers will still see plenty of Lala, including a reported hookup that’s set to take place when the new season drops.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.