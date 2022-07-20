Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent talks having more kids, says no more ‘baby daddies’

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent reveals if she’d like to have more children. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lala Kent says although she’s open to having more children, she’s not looking to have any more baby daddies.

The mom of one welcomed her first child, daughter Ocean, with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett in March 2021.

Although she was thrilled at the prospect of motherhood, what Lala didn’t anticipate was the cheating scandal she’d face when baby Ocean was just a few months old.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, rumors surfaced back in October 2021 that Randall was being unfaithful to Lala while out on the town in Nashville. The film producer was snapped enjoying some time with two anonymous young ladies and their relationship crumbled not long after.

Following their split, both of Ocean’s parents claimed they remained committed to co-parenting despite the end of their relationship. However, Lala has also made it clear that she has no interest in speaking with Randall and is working towards a zero-contact agreement.

Although Lala has referred to her previous relationship as something that “haunts” her daily, that hasn’t stopped her from dreaming about adding to her own family.

Lala Kent reveals desire for more kids, says she doesn’t want more ‘baby daddies’

While speaking with Us Weekly, Lala revealed that she’s hoping to have more children in the future and give Ocean a sibling, however, she’s not looking forward to the idea of having anymore baby daddies.

When asked if she would like to have more children, Lala shared, “The short answer to your question is yes, I would love more kids. [I] don’t want more baby daddies, but I do want more kids.”

Lala continued to share the idea of entering another relationship and having a child is quite a daunting thought at this point in her life. In fact, she’s only willing to consider getting pregnant via sperm donor since her breakup with Randall is still so fresh.

“I’ve only been out of my last relationship for about nine months, but right now, that for me is the only option that I would consider,” she stated. “I’m a little gun-shy right now.”

Lala agrees to join Vanderpump Rules Season 10 despite initial hesitation

It seems Lala is just finding her footing when it comes to single motherhood and it is happening just in time for the filming of Season 10 to start.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala wasn’t sure she’d return for Season 10. After the disaster that was Season 9, where Lala realized her co-stars had heard rumors about Randall’s cheating and opted not to tell her, she felt quite isolated.

And those feelings also seemed to linger as Lala revealed she was on the fence about whether or not she’d return to the hit Bravo show until the very last moment.

“We started filming two days ago. I literally was still deciding if I wanted to come back the night before we even started,” she told Us Weekly. “I was ping-ponging. I’m like, ‘Do we do this? Do we not do this?’ And then, you know, I watch one OG episode of Real Housewives of New York and I’m itching for a camera to be in my face.”

Lala says she’s looking forward to viewers being able to see “single Lala” for the first time.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.