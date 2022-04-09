Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent stuns in Burberry following date with mystery man

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent stunned with her bold outfit as she stepped out for dinner in West Hollywood. Pic credit: Backgrid

It seems Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent may be back to dating since her last potential suitor went south.

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder was recently spotted heading out for dinner in Los Angeles where she reportedly met a mystery man for the meal.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Lala hasn’t had the best luck in dating since her October 2021 split from movie producer Randall Emmett. In fact, Lala recently claimed a date failed to pass the background check she ran on him which squashed any possibility of a future date.

Although it remains unclear who her date might have been, Lala slayed her date night look for the evening.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent slays in Burberry outfit while on date in Los Angeles

Stepping out for her date, Lala went bold with her outfit choice for the evening. She paired a long sleeved Burberry top with matching pants in the same classic Burberry print.

Her footwear, while technically a neutral, was a bold choice as well as she opted for black, lace stilettos.

True to her signature look, Lala kept her makeup within a neutral color palette and went for a light pink lip color. Her blonde hair was left straight, and fell just below her shoulders.

Lala and her date reportedly hit up Catch LA in West Hollywood.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Lala Kent focuses on her daughter Ocean, still not cutting Randall any slack

Although Lala and Randall called off their three-year engagement in October 2021, Lala has continued to call out Randall about his alleged infidelity and the impact their breakup has had on her.

Lala has stated she will no longer date anyone without digging into their past in the hopes that it will prevent her from ending up blindsided like she was in her relationship with Randall.

Her dating life may be in question, but one priority that Lala refuses to shift is putting her daughter, Ocean, first. Lala and Randall welcomed baby Ocean in March 2021, meaning the little one just celebrated her first birthday.

Lala went all out for Ocean’s party, naturally. The celebration was underwater themed and included everything from balloons, themed cookies, all the way to merch with Ocean’s face plastered on them.

In a sentimental post to Ocean on her birthday, Lala gushed about her love for her daughter.

In part, her caption read, “You are the most amazing thing to ever happen to me. You are sweet, determined, independent, curious – a bright light in our lives.”

“You are going to do incredible things in this world, baby. I will always be here to catch you when you fall, carry the weight when it gets too heavy? And protect you with all I have,” she wrote.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.