Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent spends quality time with Randall Emmett’s ex-wife Ambyr Childers

Lala Kent sips drinks with friend and Randall Emmett’s ex-wife, Ambyr Childers. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has continued to mend her relationship with Randall Emmett’s ex-wife Ambyr Childers and the two recently posed for a photo op with one another showing off just how far they’ve come.

Lala and Ambyr’s relationship got off to a rocky start when she started dating the film producer, who has two daughters, London and Rylee, with his ex-wife.

It seemed that the two women simply couldn’t see eye to eye when it came to finding a way for Lala to fit into London and Rylee’s lives.

The two found themselves at even greater odds after Lala posted the girls on her Instagram without Ambyr’s permission.

However, after a less than stellar start, the two found more common ground once Lala got pregnant with Randall’s baby and once baby Ocean made her debut in March 2021, Lala and Ambyr continued to build on their relationship for the betterment of their blended family.

All that progress was threatened when Lala and Randall ended their relationship and three year engagement in October 2021 following online reports and associated photos alleging he had cheated on Lala while out of town on a trip.

Thankfully, Lala and Ambyr’s bond remained in tact and in a recent post online, the two gave Lala’s followers a look at how close they’ve remained.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent poses with Randall Emmett’s other ex Ambyr Childers

Over on her Instagram Stories, Lala shared a snap of herself and Ambyr spending some quality time with one another.

While out for some drinks, the women held up their glasses and smiled for the camera selfie.

Lala went bold with her fashion choice, naturally. She donned a cheetah print top which included a plunging, collared neckline.

She wore her blonde locks straight and down while keeping her accessories simple with gold hoops.

Lala’s makeup was minimal while her bold nails stood out in a bright orange hue.

Ambyr leaned into her friend for the shot, going makeup free. She also wore her hair down and her blonde hair cascaded beautifully down and around her shoulders.

“Sipping Starla with my main,” Lala captioned the Story.

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

Lala gushes her and Ambyr’s relationship has come ‘so far’

This isn’t the first time Lala has given a shoutout to Randall’s ex-wife and just how much they’ve grown to care for one another since Lala split from him.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala shared another Instagram Story in September giving her followers a look at a throwback picture of the two moms where Lala gushed about Ambyr and her admiration for the actress.

“This chick and I have come so far,” Lala’s caption read, in part. “Ambyr, you’re a bada** with a beautiful heart and I’m thankful to call you a friend. Family, really.”

Given that both women share daughters with Randall, it’s unlikely they’ll ever become completely estranged from one another.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.