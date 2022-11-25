Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent slams Balenciaga for ad campaign, says ‘do better’

Lala Kent called out Balenciaga for their recent ad depicting a child holding a teddy bear wearing “bondage.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent wasn’t holding back after seeing Balenciaga’s recent ad campaign.

The controversial campaign for the immensely popular brand depicted a young child standing on a bed while holding a teddy bear that was decked out in bondage wear.

The child was also surrounded by various items being sold by the brand.

Lala’s distain for the recent campaign seemingly stems from being the mother of a young child herself.

Lala and her now-ex-fiance Randall Emmett welcomed their daughter Ocean back in March 2021. Since then, Lala has remained steadfast in defending her protective instincts surrounding her young daughter.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Taking to social media, Lala lashed out at the brand and demanded they do better with the large platform they have.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent calls out Balenciaga for recent ad campaign

Over on her Instagram Stories, Lala shared screenshots of the brand’s campaign along with headlines from other articles claiming the brand was receiving heavy criticism.

Another screenshot included in the post pointed to a sheet of paper that could be seen under one of the purses being advertised.

“I’m sure I’ll be shadow banned…again, for posting this- but I have to,” Lala’s caption read, in part.

She continued to slam the brand saying she was “proud” to not own a single piece sold by them and question the words written on a piece of paper in the ad.

“If you zoom in, it SEEMS to state some horrifying words,” the caption continued.

Lala concluded the slide telling her fans and followers, along with the brand, to “reject the darkness” and “find the light” in order to protect the world’s “innocent beings.”

In a second slide, Lala called out Balenciaga once again after they posted an apology for their Spring ’23 line. The apology included a statement that “parties responsible” for portions of the campaign would be held responsible.

“Yo, @balenciaga – YOU ARE THE PARTY RESPONSIBLE,” Lala wrote in response to the post. “…We must protect these kids.”

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

Lala and Randall’s daughter Ocean won’t appear in upcoming Vanderpump Rules Season 10

Lala’s most recent rant about protecting the children isn’t the first time the reality television personality has put the interests of her young daughter at the top of her priority list.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala revealed that Ocean wouldn’t take part in filming for the upcoming Season 10 of the hit Bravo show.

Although the decision was heavily pushed by Randall, Lala admitted she was fully onboard with the decision.

“This part of my life I want to hold close to my heart, free of outsider, and protect Ocean by all means necessary,” Lala shared to her Instagram Stories back in September.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.