Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent shares wellness tips following split from Randall Emmett

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has had a tumultuous year including the birth of her daughter, Ocean, and subsequent split from her ex-fiance Randall Emmett. Given the gravity of the life-changing events she’s experienced, Lala has continued to share how she manages to navigate these instances.

Since welcoming her daughter Ocean in March of last year, Lala has remained dedicated to putting her first and following her breakup with Randall, the Give Them Lala founder has leaned into her other brands as a means of providing for her family.

However, it isn’t just her financials that Lala has had to keep up with. And although she has often contributed her fit physique to genetics, it turns out the mom-of-one also focuses on her physical and mental health as well.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent reveals her workout routine keeps her in tip-top shape

According to Lala, she hits the gym in order to maintain her focus, and part of that comes thanks to having a workout buddy.

“I’m going to be so honest,” Lala confessed to Women’s Health. “When I go into a gym, I’m like, ‘What do I even do with all of these things?’ I’m the type of person who has to take a friend with me who knows what they’re doing or work with a trainer.”

Lala credits her go-to trainer Jenna Willis for helping her through difficult workouts.

“She’s been my trainer for a very long time and also a very dear friend,” she shared. “If you’re looking for a trainer, you have to find someone that you enjoy because it’s almost like a therapy session. We’re working on our body—and our mind and our soul and spirit.”

Lala also admitted that she never skips leg day and is “definitely into the bottom part of my body.”

Lala also puts effort into her emotional wellness

In addition to her workout routines, Lala has also embraced the world of cooking and uses nutritious food to fuel her body. Whether she eats a bagel and cream cheese or cooks up eggs and spinach, she’s sure to get as much value out of her foods as possible — all in moderation of course.

“I made the best chicken the other night with goat cheese and cranberries,” she gushed.

The nutritious food decisions also benefit Lala in another facet. Since the age of 11, Lala has reportedly suffered from migraines. According to her interview, she manages her migraines with a mix of diet and Botox.

And when she’s not working out or cooking up a storm and happens to find herself in a stressful situation, well it turns out Lala has a plan for that too. As it turns out, she has found that practicing deep breathing and meditation works to lessen her stress.

“Food and exercise is great,” Lala explained, “but stress will kill us before a f**king Twinkie.”

“When my mind starts racing, and I can feel the elephant starting to sit on my chest, that’s when I know it’s time to go and get centered again,” she continued. “I think it’s really important to do that.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.