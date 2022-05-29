Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent shares ‘blessing’ of taking daughter Ocean to Utah

Lala Kent recently headed to her home state of Utah with her daughter, Ocean. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent is expressing her immense gratitude for all the ‘blessings’ she has in her life.

Recent months have been a trying time for the Give Them Lala founder. As reported by Monsters and Critics, she ended her three-year engagement to film producer Randall Emmett in October 2021, and the intensity of that split has made a lasting impact on her.

On her social media, Lala revealed she recently had the opportunity to take her 1-year-old daughter Ocean to her home state of Utah, where the mother-daughter duo was showered with plenty of love.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent heads to Utah with her daughter Ocean

Lala shared a series of adorable pictures on her Instagram account, documenting her and Ocean’s time in Utah, surrounded by family and friends.

In the post’s caption, Lala expressed that the trip helped to remind her of what is truly “important” in her life.

“Being in Utah was everything we needed. It’s the place that grounds me, reminds me what’s important, and fuels my soul,” she wrote.

Lala shared that the amount of love baby Ocean received was impactful, but she also wished her father was around to show that same level of love to his granddaughter.

Longtime Vanderpump Rules fans will recall Lala’s dad Kent passed away in April of 2018, and she struggled to come to terms with his death.

“I wish my dad were here to see her,” Lala continued, “I’m grateful my daughter has so many strong women and good men around her. Generations of friendships. What a blessing.”

Lala previously revealed hopes to purchase property in Utah, talked stress of being ‘watched’ by Randall

Although Lala is still struggling with the fallout from her breakup with Randall, she has remained optimistic for her own future and that of her daughter.

During a follower Q&A on Instagram back in February, Lala shared her hopes to purchase a property in Utah.

A follower asked, “Would you ever consider coming back to SLC [Salt Lake City]?”

Although her current life is in Los Angeles, Lala responded that she is “planning on getting a place in Utah soon.”

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

Lala shared details of her split from Randall in a more recent interview and revealed he had threatened to call the authorities if she tried to leave.

While he was away in Miami, he allegedly received word she was looking to leave him, and Lala claimed Randall “would threaten to call the police if I didn’t return [Ocean].”

Thankfully, Lala was eventually able to leave her situation and has since settled into her newfound single life.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.