Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent says she and ex-fiance Randall Emmett have ‘little communication’

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recently revealed the status of co-parenting her daughter with ex-fiance Randall Emmett.

The former couple, who split in October following allegations that Randall had been unfaithful, have recently begun navigating the world of co-parenting their 9-month-old daughter, Ocean, and it’s proving to be quite the experience.

While the breakup hasn’t been easy for Lala, she’s recently started sharing more about the split and although it’s still new and raw, Lala shared that they’re finding a way to make it work.

VPR star Lala Kent reveals details of co-parenting experience with ex-fiance Randall Emmett

According to Lala, there are no formal rules around the co-parenting arrangement but explained they are on a “little bit of a schedule”. Speaking to People, she further explained that despite the arrangement, she has very little communication with Randall at this point.

“Nothing is set in stone,” Lala shared. “I have her the majority of the time and there’s very little communication between the two of us.”

Despite the pain of their split, Lala also acknowledged the silver lining of being a single mom.

“[It’s a] strength that I cannot describe,” she stated.

“Of course, I have my moments, but they don’t take me out,” she added. “It’s moments of confusion and trying to understand things. But all in all, I feel like the most powerful, independent, and most beautiful that I have ever felt in my entire life.”

Lala and Randall celebrate baby Ocean’s first Christmas

In preparation for her first Christmas, Lala revealed that she had all of Ocean’s presents ready for the day.

“Every gift under the tree is for her. We decided not to do gifts this year except for Ocean,” Lala shared.

And although she and Ocean opted to stay in California for Christmas this year, Lala has hopes that the two will celebrate Christmas’ in Utah with her family in the future.

“My upbringing, it was out of a Christmas movie,” Lala said. “It’s just the most incredible that you could have as a kid during the holiday season. So I’m hoping that after this year I’ll be able to start that tradition of going back home.”

But Christmas between Lala and Randall isn’t exactly boring. Although it’s unclear if Lala and Randall spent time together with Ocean on Christmas day, they did have plenty of fun.

Over on Randall’s Instagram, he shared a picture of himself holding baby Ocean while sitting in a unicorn pool floatie smiling at the camera with his other daughters Rylee and London.

For her part, Lala shared a picture of a happy Ocean next to a wrapped present as large as the little one herself.

Since their split, both Lala and Randall have maintained that Ocean is their top priority, so they’ll have to keep a level of civility with their co-parenting choices.

