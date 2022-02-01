Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent reveals group date plans after stating she’s not ready for the dating scene

Vanderpump Rules star revealed her plans for a group date after stating she wasn’t ready to get back into dating following split from Randall Emmett. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent may not be ready to jump back into the dating pond with both feet, but she recently shared that she’s at least ready to dip her toes back into the water.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala ended her three-year engagement to ex-fiance Randall Emmett back in October after rumors and photos surfaced on social media reportedly showing the movie producer out on the town with two anonymous women. Shortly after the pictures surfaced the couple officially called it quits.

Since their split, Lala has continuously opened up about the ordeal and the impact the demise of her relationship had on her. However, during a recent interview, she revealed her plans to partake in a group date despite not quite being ready to get back to one-on-one dating.

During an appearance on Amazon Live on January 28, Lala opened up once again about the current state of her love life and her stance on getting back into dating following her traumatic split from Randall.

“I’m going to spill the tea right now,” Lala shared. “I have a date tomorrow night. It’s a group date.”

“I’ve said on my [Give Them Lala] podcast a million times, I’m not ready to go and date. But I feel like this will ease me in because it’s a group setting,” she added.

While weighing her outfit options, Lala held up a white halter top and continued to share details about her date.

“He is very tall. He is built, like Superman, and has a lot of tattoos. And I like that. And he’s gentle. I’m very excited,” she shared.

Despite her apparent excitement about her upcoming group date, Lala previously stated that she wasn’t “there yet” in being prepared to get back into dating.

During the most recent episode of her podcast, Lala revealed she recently consulted a plastic surgeon and plans to get her breast done.

“Mentally, I’m not there [yet.] Once I do get my boobs done, I probably still won’t be there,” she said.

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder has continuously shared her struggle in recovering from the breakup. And although she and Randall have called it quits, the two are tied to each other indefinitely since they share 10-month-old daughter, Ocean.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.