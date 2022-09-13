Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent honored for her sobriety, ‘grateful’ for supporters

Lala Kent was recently honored for her work in sobriety by the Brent Shapiro Foundation. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has come a long way in her sobriety journey, and now her hard work has been recognized by the Brent Shapiro Foundation.

Just less than a week ago, it was revealed that Lala would be a Spirit of Sobriety Honoree at the foundation’s gala.

At the time of the announcement, Lala shared the news with her own followers and expressed her gratitude for being selected. Lala also shared her desire to continue sharing her story with as many people as possible to help “bring awareness to this life-altering disease.”

Come the night of the gala, Lala showed up with her daughter Ocean and was supported by her friends and Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

Fired Pump Rules star Stassi Schroeder was in attendance to support her friend, as was Lala’s current co-star Katie Maloney.

In addition to her co-star support, Vanderpump Rules boss Lisa Vanderpump also attended the event in a show of solidarity for just how far Lala has come.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent honored by foundation for her commitment to sobriety

Taking to her Instagram, Lala reflected on the Summer Spectacular gala held on September 10.

In her first snap from the evening, Lala shared a group picture of the Vanderpump Rules friends that showed up for her.

Lala looked stunning in a red, orange, and brown printed mini-dress. The glamorous number included long sleeves and a high neckline.

Katie went with more of a signature look, opting for a little black dress number. The dress included a high neckline with a plunging cutout down her chest.

Stassi went with a show stopper, a high-neck yellow number, and paired it with a neutral heel.

For her look, boss Lisa Vanderpump kept her look classic with a long, black number with button detailing up the front.

In the post’s caption, Lala further reflected on the impact of the foundation and the small part she could play in helping teens find help with their addictions.

“Over the weekend my sobriety was acknowledged at the @brentshapirofdn charity event.” her post read in part. “I am honored and humbled by this.”

Lala continued to thank those in her life who have continued to support her throughout her sobriety.

“I’m grateful for the people who have supported me in my sober journey, protecting me and believing in me,” she added.

Lala expresses her dislike for the term ‘California sober’

Lala has remained open and transparent about her views on sobriety. Although she believes sobriety requires those in recovery to be free of any mind-altering substances, there is a term known as California sober, whose participants forego their addictions to alcohol, but they allow themselves permission to smoke marijuana.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in October 2021, Lala didn’t mince words when asked about the idea.

“It’s not a real thing,” she stated. “You’re just not sober…the term is dry.”

She continued to share that from her point of view, the idea of being California sober negates the hard work other addicts put into recovery and those who “never pick up anything and remain in their right frame of mind at all times.”

Lala’s Pump Rules co-star James Kennedy has remained transparent about being California sober. Viewers have watched James struggle for years with his sobriety though he claims being able to smoke marijuana is what ultimately helps him stay “clean.”

Despite their differing viewpoints, the two have managed to keep their longtime friendship intact.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.