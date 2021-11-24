Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent has moved into a new home following split from Randall Emmett

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has reportedly moved into a new home following her split from Randall Emmett. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has reportedly moved on and out of the home she once shared with her former fiance Randall Emmett.

The 31-year-old who shares her daughter Ocean with Randall has been facing various changes in the days and weeks following her split from Randall, and now it seems that she’s settling into a new place that will be all her own.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Lala has been on the hunt for a new home for herself and Ocean and was even seen apartment hunting without her engagement ring shortly after news of their split broke.

Lala Kent moves into new home amid split from Randall Emmett

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source close to Lala shared that the Give Them Lala mogul “very recently” moved into a “new place.”

The move was then confirmed with a sponsored post that Lala recently made to Instagram promoting an alcohol-free wine.

“Hey, you guys. Welcome to my new place!” Lala opened the video. She stood in front of a stainless steel fridge in a new, white kitchen with a patterned backsplash as her backdrop.

She carried on explaining her love for the non-alcoholic beverage and noted that it was a great option for those living a sober lifestyle similar to herself.

“I am in desperate need for a drink … nonalcoholic that is,” she stated as three bottles of the wine appeared in front of her on the countertop. “I am obsessed with Starla wines. I have been sober for over three years. This is the perfect option to feel like you’re still part of the party.”

Lala thanks followers for their support amid split from Randall

After ending their 3-year engagement, Lala and Randall have continued to keep their priorities straight and have stated that their daughter Ocean continues to be their top priority.

Randall recently revealed he would be taking “a step back” from their shared podcast, and that led to a complete rebrand of the venture.

And while Lala may be leaning into the sponsored posts recently over on her Instagram, over in her Instagram Stories Lala got a little more personal with her followers and recently thanked them for their ongoing support.

“I just want to say… I love & adore you all. The amount of love and support I’m getting is overwhelming and beautiful,” she wrote in white text against a plain black background. “It does not go unnoticed. I feel blessed beyond belief. My Give Them Lala Squad rolls deep and you all for damn sure don’t f**k around.”

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

“Thank you & I see you. I am forever grateful,” she concluded the post.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.