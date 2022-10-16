Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent gushes about wingwoman Katie Maloney

Lala Kent gushes about her friendship with Katie Maloney. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules personality Lala Kent reveals that while it might be hard ending a long-term relationship, there are some perks in reconnecting with friends.

Lala ended her three-year engagement with film producer Randall Emmett after rumors surfaced claiming he had cheated on his baby mama in October 2021.

Fast forward to March 2022, and another Vanderpump Rules couple called it quits. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz ended their marriage after over 12 years together.

The long-time Pump Rules couple revealed their split in separate Instagram posts, confirming their split but maintaining they still had great love for one another.

Following their respective splits, Lala and Katie have really leaned into their friendship to help them navigate their newly single lives.

While appearing on a panel at BravoCon, Katie, Lala, and other Vanderpump Rules cast members discussed their current situations. As it turns out, Katie is quite the wingwoman for Lala.

Lala Kent thanks Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney for helping her through single life

While appearing on stage with one another, Katie and her former husband discussed their split and how hard it was to navigate their breakup.

However, after such a heavy discussion, Lala couldn’t help but point out that there were a couple of perks to Katie and Tom’s marriage ending.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“We’ve been having the best time,” Lala shared. “I just, I love this Katie. Her face looks different.”

She continued to add that Katie is now “living in her truth” and that she believed they both “deserve to be happy.”

“…if something is not working, be it 12 years or 5 years, we deserve to be happy,” she continued before admitting, “And this girl is the only reason why I finally had sex again!”

Lala previously gushed about having the ‘best time’ with Katie

Lala’s most recent confession about the fun she and Katie have had since ending their long-term relationships isn’t the first time she’s gushed about their friendship.

Previously speaking to People.com, Lala shared that the two were having “the best time” being there for one another.

“We call each other every morning to talk about what boys we’re talking to, who we think we’re going to give the boot to,” she shared.

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder also explained that they simultaneously enjoy being single. She revealed that she’s very grateful to “have a little partner in crime.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.