Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent celebrates daughter Ocean’s seven-month milestone

It seems like the Vanderpump Rules baby boom happened just yesterday, but it turns out the babies aren’t newborns anymore and are growing so quickly.

Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Shay all welcomed their first children within mere months of one another. Stassi gave birth to her daughter Hartford first, in January. Lala then welcomed her daughter, Ocean, in March. And finally in April Brittany welcomed her son Cruz and Scheana welcomed her daughter, Summer Moon.

And as each of the babies continues to grow and reach new milestones, Vanderpump Rules fans have been able to keep up with them on social media.

Recently, Lala’s daughter Ocean turned seven months old and she commemorated the moment with a sweet video on social media.

Lala Kent’s daughter Ocean turns seven months old

Over on Instagram, Lala celebrated Ocean’s milestone with an adorable video of the little one showing off her newest skill.

The video featured Ocean propped up in her mama’s lap and lightly clapping her hands together. Lala prompted her on with various cheers and encouragement.

But it wasn’t just the video that pulled on heartstrings. Lala’s caption on the post put her love for Ocean on full display as she promised to always be there for her daughter.

“Happy 7 months to my angel. You will always be my # 1. I will always protect you. It’s you and me, baby 🤍 #yay,” she wrote.

Of course, there was also plenty of love for Ocean in the post’s comment section too.

Lala’s former Vanderpump Rules co-star Brittany Cartwright commented with a string of heart-eye emojis and ended it with a red heart emoji for the cute baby.

Even some Real Housewives showed up in the comments to celebrate Ocean too.

“She’s beautiful [red heart emoji],” commented former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge.

Current RHOC star Emily Simpson stopped by with a couple of red heart emojis too.

And controversial Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah commented, “Happy 7 months baby girl! [heart-eye and kissy emoji].”

Lala Kent reveals her ‘would-be’ wedding dress ahead of rumors Randall Emmett may be unfaithful

Lala and Randall initially planned to tie the knot last April but had to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic. She has since indicated that they’ve postponed their nuptials indefinitely but claims they will start from scratch when they’re ready.

Many of Lala’s fans and followers weren’t thrilled when they got a glimpse of her custom “would-be” wedding gown on social media. In fact, many commented that they found the gown to be “boring” and expected something more “flattering” for her big day.

Now, fans are questioning if the wedding will happen at all after rumors began swirling that Randall may be unfaithful. According to a Reddit thread, an anonymous source shared pictures of a man crossing the street with two women. The source claimed that they had spotted Randall with the women while on a night out in Nashville.

The source also claimed there was no way either of the women was Lala. Fans then proceeded to slam Randall and called Lala out for knowing that this is how their relationship may end up.

There is currently no clear indication that it is Randall in the pictures, but if it’s true, this could shake up his relationship with Lala and the family they’re building.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.