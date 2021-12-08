Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent calls baby Ocean ‘my everything’ amid split from Randall Emmett

Lala Kent shares a sweet and silly moment with her daughter Ocean. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is moving on and up following her split from film producer Randall Emmett. And it seems there’s no shortage of fun happening with her 9-month-old daughter, Ocean.

Following the news that they were ending their 3-year engagement, both Lala and Randall have maintained that Ocean will remain their top priority while they learn to navigate life after their break up.

In a recent post to social media, Lala shared an adorable moment between herself and baby Ocean and it even included matching silly faces.

Lala Kent and daughter Ocean share sweet moment and make silly faces in social media post

Over on Instagram, Lala shared two snaps of her and Ocean enjoying some bonding time. In the first picture, Lala is wearing a black sweater and balances baby Ocean on her hip.

And in typical Ocean fashion, she’s rocking one of the massive pink bows from Lala’s Give Them Lala Baby clothing line.

They look adoringly at each other — but it’s the second picture that really takes the cake. In the second picture both Lala and Ocean make a “stank” face at the camera which definitely shows off why Ocean is Lala’s “mini.”

“My everything. The second picture kills me. We are doing the same scrunchy face! My little mini, right there,” Lala captioned the post.

Lala says she knew it was over with Randall when she felt the ‘pit’ in her stomach

Lala has been slow to reveal the details of her split from Randall, but in her most recent Give Them Lala podcast, she opened up just a little bit more about when she knew it was time to walk away.

“The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, ‘The second I get a pit in my stomach, it’ll be a different conversation.’ I got that pit, and I got the f**k out,” she confessed. “No questions asked. Buh-bye.”

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, rumors began swirling that Randall was cheating while on a trip to Nashville. Shortly after photos surfaced allegedly showing him out on the town with two young women, Lala removed all traces of Randall from her social media and their podcast.

Since then, Randall has stepped away from their once shared podcast, and Lala even went so far as to alter her tattoo that once signified her love for him.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.