Vanderpump Rules: Kristen Doute admits being the ‘butt of the joke’ hurts her feelings

Fired Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute may have been known for her dramatic and often rage-induced confrontations with her co-stars, but it turns out she’s also got a soft side that is often hurt when continuously finding herself as the butt of jokes in her Pump Rules friends circle.

The Vanderpump Rules OG spent the better part of her early seasons with the show battling her co-stars and former boyfriends Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy. Her temper was often shortened by her drinking and the end result was most often Kristen being found in a puddle of her own tears.

Despite the heaviness of her storylines over the years, compounded with her controversial personality, Kristen was one of the franchise’s most polarizing stars and often left fans divided.

Since leaving the show, Kristen has been more open about her filming experiences. In a recent conversation with her former co-star Scheana Shay, Kristen opened up further about comments from her friends and former co-stars that have hurt her feelings.

One memory that came quickly to her was when Lala Kent’s answer to a simple question had Kristen in tears.

According to Kristen, she couldn’t understand why she had to be the butt of the joke despite Lala’s claims that it truly was that — a joke.

While appearing on Scheana’s Scheananigan’s podcast alongside their friend Jared, Scheana asked if there were moments she wished viewers would have seen more often. Kristen shared that she wished fans and viewers would have been able to see her lighter side, but also confessed she understood that often wasn’t part of her storyline.

“The funny, like, lighthearted moments I feel like don’t get shown,” she said. “They’re like that’s not really the story we’re looking for Kristen. But if you wanna do some tequila shots, fall on your face, and cry in a bathroom…”

Kristen carried on saying she’s “aware” that her clumsy nature can be funny, but that doesn’t make her immune to the embarrassment of public ridicule.

“Sometimes it hurts my feelings,” she explained.

“I don’t like being the butt of the joke all the time,” she said honestly. “It gets old.”

Kristen then delved into a story of a time Lala Kent hurt her feelings just for the sake of a joke.

“As an example, Lala she did Watch What Happens Live and the question was who from Vanderpump Rules would you not let watch your daughter for the weekend. And she said me. I cried. My feelings were so hurt. Also, I’m not even on Vanderpump [Rules] so, like, leave me out of that. Why didn’t you say James Kennedy or Tom Sandoval?”

Lala Kent clarified her intentions and validated Kristen’s feelings

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala admitted she understood where Kristen was coming from when her former co-star sought out answers following the low blow on WWHL.

According to Lala at the time, “I thought she would laugh about it because she’s broken the same toe 17 times, she’s constantly falling, she’s the inflatable carwash man.”

However, it turns out the joke fell flat and hurt her friend instead.

During their conversation about her appearance on the show, Lala validated Kristen’s feelings by telling her she wasn’t being “stupid.”

“I was like, ‘It’s not stupid.’ I look at you, like, you’re so tough and unaffected and I meant that to be lighthearted, but it didn’t hit that way. It came off as mean and that was not my intention,” Lala explained. “I was like, ‘What can I do to fix this to make it better?’ and she was like, ‘Honestly, just you acknowledging my feelings.'”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.