Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney’s 25-year-old lover revealed to be actor Satchel Clendenin

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney has moved on and up from her recently finalized divorce from co-star Tom Schwartz, and it’s now been revealed that her new beau is actor Satchel Clendenin.

The couple announced their separation back in March, noting that although they loved one another, it was time to go their separate ways.

Just weeks following their Instagram split announcement, Katie officially began the process of filing for divorce.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie and Tom’s divorce was finalized on October 12, leaving both parties legally single. Their divorce finalization came shortly after the former lovers reached a settlement agreeing that neither party would be requesting spousal support from the other.

Over the BravoCon 2022 weekend, Katie opened up about the current state of her dating life and hinted that she was entering her “cougar era” and was dating someone ten years her junior.

It’s now been revealed that Katie’s new love interest is a young actor, and she’s enjoying getting to know him.

According to Us Weekly, Katie’s new beau is a Los Angeles-based actor, Satchel Clendenin. And although the couple is in the new stages of dating, a source told the outlet that Katie isn’t keeping their dating life a secret.

The source claimed Satchel has met “some of” Katie’s Vanderpump Rules castmates and has even “hung out with some of her friends.”

Katie previously chatted about dating post-divorce and hinted at her romance with Satchel during BravoCon 2022.

Although she insisted they were strictly keeping things “casual,” Katie couldn’t help but gush that they were having plenty of fun.

“There’s a guy who’s, like, 25 that I’ve been hanging with. It’s fun,” she said before adding, “Single girl Katie is having a good time.”

She continued to admit that she hasn’t been single since she was 24, so she’s taking this time to have fun and noted the dating “landscape is totally different.”

Katie and Tom’s divorce drama is set to unfold during upcoming Vanderpump Rules Season 10

Katie may be stepping into her newfound single life with both feet at this point, but there are bound to be plenty of uncomfortable situations that will arise for her and her ex-husband Tom Schwartz when Season 10 drops.

Shortly after their split announcement, Katie admitted she wasn’t looking forward to filming her divorce situation for the upcoming Pump Rules season.

Once filming for Season 10 was underway, Katie’s fear was seemingly becoming a reality as Bravo cameras were spotted filming a tense and heated exchange between the You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host and her former lover.

Add in the recent rumors that Tom hooked up with Raquel Leviss while both acted as members of the wedding party for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ August wedding, and there is plenty of drama sure to come when the new season airs.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.