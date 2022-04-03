Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney shares her optimism for the future after split from Tom Schwartz

Katie Maloney revealed she and Tom Schwartz still live together even though she recently filed for divorce. Pic credit: Bravo

It’s been a stressful few weeks for Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. And despite their current circumstances, Katie says she’s feeling optimistic about her future.

Katie and Tom announced they were ending their marriage in separate statements posted on social media. Although both parties stated there was still plenty of love and respect between them, it was revealed that Katie had ultimately decided her marriage was no longer fulfilling.

In her most recent podcast episode on April 1, Katie opened up about her current situation after officially filing for divorce from Tom and revealed she’s surprisingly optimistic about what the future should hold for her now that she’s heading in a new direction.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney feels ‘optimistic’ about her future following divorce from Tom Schwartz

During the newest episode of her, You’re Gonna Love Me podcast, Katie opened up about her current living situation with Tom and revealed that it’ll change in the near future.

According to Katie, she and Tom still live together, but it will only remain that way until the renovations are complete on their current shared home.

“Obviously … this living situation is not going to be forever. We are trying to finish the repairs on our home, and then we plan on listing our home, selling it, and finding our own places to live,” she said.

Although the idea of living with an ex can be daunting, Katie admitted it hadn’t been all that bad. She claimed that she and Tom still make great friends despite their failed marriage.

“…It’s been really nice. Obviously, we don’t sleep in the same room — we are kind of like roommates. We are hanging out, and our friendship is intact. We have a great friendship, so through this transition, we can still be loving and peaceful with one another, and that’s been really nice.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Katie continued to share that she’s optimistic about her future now.

“I am very optimistic, and I am feeling very hopeful to see what the future holds for Katie,” she said. “You never know.”

Katie filed for divorce following weeks of rumors that she and Tom had split

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie officially filed for divorce following their announcements on Instagram.

Their split came after weeks of rumors speculating their impending split thanks to Katie being spotted without her wedding rings.

Although their split was sad, Tom fully owned up to his part in the demise of their marriage when Tom was approached by a celebrity photographer.

According to Tom, he could only blame himself for their split.

“No, no that’s all on me,” Tom shared. “I wish I had a scapegoat, but that’s all on me.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.