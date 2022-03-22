Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney says split from Tom Schwartz was ‘building up’

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney reveals she wasn’t “fulfilled” in her marriage to Tom Schwartz. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney has opened up further about what led to her separation from her husband Tom Schwartz.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Katie and Tom announced their separation on March 15 with statements made to their respective social media accounts.

Although the two have so far maintained they’re amicable and still have immense respect for one another, Katie recently revealed that their split wasn’t a complete surprise. In fact, she shared that she was feeling “disconnected” prior to their breakup.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney reveals it was her decision to split from Tom Schwartz

During the most recent episode of Katie’s You’re Gonna Love Me podcast, the VPR star thanked her fans, followers, and loved ones for their support and then got candid about what led her and Tom to split after over 12 years together.

“I know [for] some people [it] may seem like a shock, or it may seem like an abrupt thing, but for us it’s not like we just decided this this week or yesterday or the day before,” she shared.

Katie continued to elaborate that there wasn’t “some kind of crazy incident” that happened between her and Tom. She also shared that the decision wasn’t one she made lightly.

Through tears, Katie noted, “It was my decision, which was probably the hardest and most painful decision I’ve ever had to make.”

Katie tried to ‘deny’ her feelings leading up to split, says ‘I just wasn’t happy’

Katie carried on to describe how she ended up at the conclusion that her marriage to Tom had to end.

According to Katie, there was a voice that became “louder and louder” until she could no longer ignore “the weight” of her thoughts.

Ultimately, despite her best efforts to “push” away the negative thoughts surrounding her relationship, Katie couldn’t deny them any longer and knew she was no longer happy with her life as it stood.

“I love Tom, we built a life together, and he was my person and I wanted to be him with forever. But ultimately, I just wasn’t happy,” she noted.

Katie recalled keeping her initial feelings to herself and noted she didn’t speak to anyone about her thoughts at the time, but that “didn’t stop” the thoughts from bombarding her mind.

“It just became more clear, and I could just no longer deny it,” she explained. “There were so many happy moments, even day to day. I love being with him, but ultimately, I was just not fulfilled.”

Katie’s next step was seemingly the hardest — she had to tell Tom the truth.

“It was the hardest, hardest thing to do,” she continued. “The hardest thing to tell him, because I knew it was gonna crush him.”

Since their split, Tom has taken full responsibility for the demise of his marriage and though it hurts, Tom says he’s still “optimistic” about the future.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.