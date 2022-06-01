Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney revels in memories from Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s Italy wedding

Katie Maloney took some time to reminisce about Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s wedding in Italy. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney clearly enjoyed her time celebrating her BFF Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s second wedding in Italy.

As one of only two Vanderpump Rules personalities who were able to make it to the couple’s second wedding, Katie hasn’t missed an opportunity to show off all the glamour and love that accompanied her trip overseas.

Although Stassi and Beau legally tied the knot in September 2020 shortly before the arrival of their first child, Hartford, in January, the couple had previously dreamed of a massive Italy wedding for themselves.

Taking to social media, Katie shared a post reminiscing about her time in Italy, and she looked flawless while doing it.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney fondly remembers Stassi Schroeder’s Italy wedding

Over on her Instagram, Katie shared a post containing pictures from one of many wedding-themed events that took place while in Italy.

In the first photo, Katie posed alongside the bride and podcaster Taylor Strecker. Katie was decked out in a form-fitted, bright pink, off-the-shoulder dress, complete with pointed-toe pumps and a matching silver purse.

Stassi donned her gorgeous rehearsal dinner dress, with a slit showing off the full line of her toned leg.

Katie followed the first picture with another selfie from the night before finally sharing a video clip from the event where she did a little shimmy while showing off her dress.

“The only photographic evidence I have of this incredible night,” Katie wrote in the post’s caption. “Which truly is a testament to how much fun this night was because I wasn’t on my phone. Stassi and Beau know how to wedding in Rome and I will never forget a second!”

Katie and her soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Schwartz were in attendance for Stassi and Beau’s Italy wedding

Vanderpump Rules fans weren’t surprised to hear that Katie would be making an appearance at Stassi’s second wedding. What might have caught some by surprise was that Katie’s ex-husband, and Vanderpump Rules co-star, Tom Schwartz was also along for the ride.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie made the decision to leave her marriage after over 12 years together at the end of March. In separate statements to Instagram, the former couple addressed previous rumors which questioned the status of their union.

Since announcing their split, Katie has officially filed for divorce and the two are working out their living arrangement moving forward.

Despite all the personal turmoil currently plaguing the former couple, they managed to set aside enough of their differences to show full support for both Stassi and Beau on what is sure to have been one of the biggest days of their lives.

