Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney reveals how she feels about the mustache trend, says men look like Freddie Mercury

Katie Maloney reveals how she feels about mustaches on men. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney recently shared a poll and revealed she was curious how her followers felt about the new mustache trend taking “dudes” by storm.

Katie is newly single following her split from longtime love and Pump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz. After over a decade together, Katie ultimately decided to walk away from their union and embark on a journey of self-discovery as she revealed her marriage was no longer fulfilling.

Since their split in March 2022, the former flames have remained friendly up until recent rumors spread alleging Tom had hooked up with co-star Raquel Leviss while in Mexico for Scheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies.

Although it’s likely viewers will have to tune in when the new season drops in order to find out if there’s any truth to the rumors, Katie has remained silent about the situation.

What she’s not willing to remain silent about, however, is the new trend amongst some men to sport old school mustaches.

In a recent post to her social media, Katie seemingly couldn’t help but question this new trend after she noted it was intensely popular among the men she saw while out for a night on the town.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney questions the new mustache trend, says it makes men look like Freddie Mercury

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Katie shared a poll with her followers questioning how they feel about the mustache trend that has come about following the monumental success of the newest Top Gun movie.

In the first share, Katie shared a shot of Queen front man Freddie Mercury sporting his full and dark mustache.

“Every [dude’s] new inspo,” she wrote over the photo. “No lie, I saw 49 Freddie’s out last night. It was a mustache FRENZY!”

Pic credit: @musickillskate/Instagram

Filming from her bed, Katie couldn’t keep the question to herself and had to hear how others felt about the trend.

“I wanna know what y’all think about mustaches,” she queried.

Katie continued to share that she knows how she feels about the trend, but wondered if she was the only one who felt that way.

In the first video she didn’t reveal if she was pro-mustaches or thought they were overrated, likely hoping not to influence her followers in their answers.

However, by the second clip Katie revealed she’s simply not a fan of the mustache look on men, though she admits everyone is free to do as they wish with their own face, calling it “freedom of expression.”

Pic credit: @musickillskate/Instagram

“Do I need to just, like, learn to love them? Because I might not have a choice but to learn to love them,” she joked.

As it turns out, Katie’s opinion was the general consensus among her followers with over 75% voting they’re not a fan of mustaches either.

Pic credit: @musickillskate/Instagram

Katie is embracing her single life, prepares herself for the fall season

Following her split from Tom, Katie has been re-learning how to be single and part of that is regularly sharing her fashion choices with her fans and followers.

In a recent post, Katie admitted she’s not quite ready to embrace the fall season because she’s “forgotten” how to dress for the cooler weather.

Katie is well known for her eccentric fashion choices and in her recent Instagram Stories share, she pulled off yet another bold look, stunning in a leopard mini dress.

“I swore I was done with summer clothes.. but then I realized I forgot how to dress in my fall clothes,” she joked.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.