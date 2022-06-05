Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney living ‘amongst a sea’ of boxes ahead of move during divorce

Katie Maloney gives her followers a much desired update on her current living situation amid divorce from Tom Schwartz. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney is ready to move on to the next chapter of her life following her split from her husband, and Vanderpump Rules co-star, Tom Schwartz.

The former couple, who officially announced their separation in March 2022, have been taking their time when it comes to fully separating their lives. They put off selling their home and opted instead to live as roommates until everything was prepared to sell their once shared home. Although the co-stars have remained steadfast in their claims that there is still plenty of love between them despite the end of their union, it looks like their time living under the same roof is quickly coming to an end.

Taking to social media, Katie gave her fans and followers an update on her living situation, and given the look on her face, she’s more than ready to put this part of her life behind her.

Pump Rules star Katie Maloney seems ready to move on from living ‘amongst a sea’ of boxes

Over on her Instagram Stories, Katie provided her followers with a much anticipated update on where she stands in her journey to finding a new living arrangement amid her ongoing divorce.

If the look on Katie’s face is any indication of her eagerness to move into her new digs, the time couldn’t come soon enough.

In the video clip shared to Instagram, Katie showed herself on camera before panning the lens around the room and showing off just how many boxes she happens to be surrounded by.

She captioned the post, “Update…in case you’re wondering… I just live amongst a sea of boxes. Moving in 2 days.”

Katie prepares for her move after celebrating Stassi Schroeder’s second wedding in Italy

Katie recently returned to the real world after heading overseas to celebrate her BFF Stassi Schroeder’s second wedding to Beau Clark in Italy. The longtime friends, who have seen each other through some devastating times, each posted several romantic looks from their time in Rome.

Despite current rumors that the Vanderpump Rules cast is feeling pressure to pick sides in Katie and Tom’s divorce, it seems the two are able to be in the same vicinity without causing much of a ruckus. Both Tom and Katie were present in Italy for Stassi and Beau’s wedding.

Given that Katie and Tom are in the midst of a divorce, Vanderpump Rules viewers will have to tune in to the new season when it premieres to see just how much of their divorce drama unfolds throughout the season.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.