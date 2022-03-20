Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney gives update following split from Tom Schwartz, says she’s feeling ‘supported’

Katie Maloney recently shared how she’s been doing following her split from husband and Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney’s split from husband Tom Schwartz happened just days ago, and now Katie has opened up about how she’s been doing since making the announcement.

Following 12 years together, Katie and Tom announced their separation after rumors surfaced that there was trouble in paradise for the Bravo stars. The initial rumors questioned the status of their marriage after Katie shared a cryptic message on social media.

However, it didn’t stop there. In the weeks that followed, Katie was spotted out and about without her wedding ring on more than one occasion. The constant barrage of questions may have been what finally pushed her and Tom to come clean about their situation.

Thankfully the pair is seemingly on good terms, and that has allowed Katie to put herself first and focus on her future goals. She confirmed her current state of mind in a recent Q&A on social media.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney reveals how she’s doing following split from husband Tom Schwartz

Over on her Instagram Stories, Katie opened her DMs for fans and followers to submit their questions. Naturally, followers took the opportunity to ask Katie about her split from Tom and check in with her overall wellbeing after delivering the news.

Opening her messages, Katie wrote, “It’s a lazy Sunday. Ask me something!”

From there, Katie responded to several questions and opened up about her current state of mind.

One follower asked simply, “how are you doing?”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Katie responded that despite her recent separation, she’s doing well, all things considered.

“I’m actually doing really good,” she wrote over a sweet picture of her puppy laying next to her. “Feeling really loved and supported. I feel very hopeful.”

Pic credit: @musickillskate/Instagram

Another fan asked, “What helped you get to your decision? I admire you for your strength & vulnerability!”

Katie’s response was short and to the point. She confirmed “Trusting myself” was what allowed her the confidence to walk away from her marriage.

Katie remains optimistic about the future and her ‘next chapter’ following the end of her marriage

Another follower asked Katie, “What are your goals for this new chapter of your life?”

According to Katie, she’s ready to make some personal moves for the betterment of her future and even has her sights set on some career-oriented aspirations.

“I’m on a pursuit of happiness,” she wrote. “I want to feed my soul.”

Pic credit: @musickillskate/Instagram

She concluded by sharing, “And of course I want to prioritize my career goals.”

While things may seem sad and raw right now, it’s clear Katie has her priorities in order and is ready to move forward — whatever that looks like.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.