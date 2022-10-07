Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney breaks out her ‘witch boots’ to embrace spooky season

Katie Maloney channels her inner “witch” in a recent fall outfit. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney may be in the throws of a divorce right now, but that hasn’t stopped the reality television personality from embracing one of her favorite seasons and pulling out her best fall looks.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie announced her split from husband and co-star Tom Schwartz back in March with a statement released on social media. Tom followed suit and also uploaded a statement of his own where it was also revealed Katie was the one who initiated the split.

The exes have remained friendly, even posing for a photo op while hanging out poolside with one another, and Tom once referred to them as the “best divorcees ever.”

Unfortunately, that title may have slipped away in recent weeks after reports that Tom hooked up with another Pump Rules star, Raquel Leviss, while attending Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in August.

According to one source, Katie was seen screaming at Tom and Raquel after witnessing them “heavily making out” which may have caused serious tension amongst the cast.

Despite the ongoing drama that will likely trickle its way into the upcoming Season 10, Katie has fully embraced the single life in recent weeks and has been keeping her fans and followers updated with her life — including her most recent fall inspired outfit.

Vanderpump Rules alum Katie Maloney shows off ‘witch boots’ in celebration of the fall season

Over on her Instagram Stories, Katie shared a look at one of her more recent outfits along with the ensemble’s complementing makeup look.

Posing for a full-body mirror selfie, Katie captured the essence of the witchy fall aesthetic in an all-black look.

For the shot, Katie stunned in an oversized black button-up shirt styled to be worn as a mini dress. The bright white buttons of the dress were a perfect contrast to the dark color.

The You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host propped on bare leg on a pink trunk to give a better view of the boots she chose for the look.

“She got her witch boots on everyone,” Katie captioned the snap.

Katie Maloney channels her inner “witch” in a recent fall outfit. Pic credit: @musickillskate/Instagram

In another Story, Katie gave a close up look at her makeup for the day. Going full glam in neutral tones, Katie’s eyes were adorned with a light brown hue which perfectly paired with her soft pink lip look.

“Feeling the make up tonight!” she wrote over the post.

Katie and Tom reach settlement in their ongoing divorce

While Katie works to completely embrace her newfound singlehood, she’s also reached another milestone in her ongoing divorce from Tom.

According to court documents, Katie and Tom reached a settlement in their divorce, one of the major points being Katie’s request to waive any spousal support on both ends.

The same reports also shared that Katie and Tom worked out amongst themselves how they plan to split their assets.

Now that they’ve settled, their divorce will be finalized once it’s signed off by a judge.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.