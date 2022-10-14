Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney attends BravoCon, reveals new haircut

Pump Rules star Katie Maloney heads to BravoCon. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules personality Katie Maloney made an appearance at this year’s BravoCon and also gave her fans a look at her new hairdo.

This newest hair upgrade for Katie is just a minor change in her life these days.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie and Tom have only recently finalized their divorce. As of October 12, both Katie and her now-ex Tom Schwartz are officially single.

And although their divorce drama is slated to unfold when Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules airs, they’re both moving on into the next chapter of their lives.

Since announcing their split back in March, Katie has been keeping her fans updated with new milestones including moving into her own apartment and showing off her various bold outfit choices.

In a recent post to social media, Katie showed off yet another outfit and gave her followers a look at her hair and makeup choice for the major Bravo event.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney attends BravoCon

Over on her Instagram, Katie shared two photos from her “freaking blast” of a day at BravoCon.

In the first picture, Katie posed for a full-length mirror selfie to give a perfect view of her stylish outfit.

Going with a short, faux-leather skirt and stockings, Katie layered a white printed button-up with a bright red blazer on top and completed the look with knee-high, black chunky boots.

The outfit’s vibe was further complemented by Katie’s new, super chic bob haircut, styled to flip out at the bottom.

In the second snap, Katie gave a close up look at her makeup look. She stunned in her minimal and neutral look. The You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host went with a simple lip and bold brow and rounded her look with silver, edgy jewelry.

She captioned the post, “Today at BravoCon was a freaking blast! I got to meet so many amazing people!!! Here’s my outfit, I am obsessed, the beautiful @rima_rama pulled together all my looks for this weekend and can’t wait to share the rest!”

Along with her bold and often eccentric outfit choices, Katie has also been reconnecting with her friends and supporting her co-stars in their various business ventures.

Katie recently joined her current co-star Lala Kent and their former Vanderpump Rules castmate Kristina Kelly to model for Lala’s recent bath robe release to her Give Them Lala Beauty line.

The three sat side by side on the bed and served some serious energy to the lens while donning dark sunglasses.

Katie is also venturing out on her own with a new business on her own in the works. During Season 9, viewers discovered Katie and Ariana Madix agreed to go into business with one another and open a sandwich shop called Something About Her.

Although the shop has yet to open, Pump Rules stars hinted that filming for Season 10 wrapped with a tasting party for the new sandwich place.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.