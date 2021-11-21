Vanderpump Rules: Jax Taylor spotted at popular restaurant with Millionaire Matchmaker’s Patti Stanger

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor was spotted in West Hollywood with Millionaire Matchmaker’s Patti Stanger. Pic credit: Bravo/©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor and his polarizing personality are nothing new. Throughout his eight seasons with the hit Bravo franchise, Jax made a name for himself as someone the viewers loved to hate, and many of those feelings came from Jax’s ability to stir the pot, cause immense drama, and get people talking.

And it seems he’s at it again as Jax was spotted out and about in West Hollywood recently. That news itself isn’t shocking, however, it was who Jax was spotted with that has people talking.

Apparently leaving his wife Brittany Cartwright and son Cruz at home, Jax was seen leaving a celebrity hotspot with a famous dating guru and the pair had people scratching their heads.

Jax Taylor spotted leaving popular establishment with Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger

Jax was spotted Tuesday evening leaving the popular West Hollywood restaurant Craig’s with Millionaire Matchmaker’s dating guru Patti Stanger.

The pictures of Jax and Patti leaving the restaurant seem to show that the two weren’t hiding their outing, begging the question of if they’re working together or if the dinner was something else entirely.

Patti is well known for finding matches for single individuals, specifically, those looking for love with millionaires who live a luxurious lifestyle, so seeing a very-married Jax with her is raising serious questions.

Jax then moved on to another venue for the evening where he was photographed with another brunette, Big Brother alum Jessica Nickson. In the snap, shared by Radar Online, Jessica drapes her arm over Jax’s shoulder as the two smile for a photo together.

It remains unclear what exactly Jax was doing with Patti and Jessica, but longtime Vanderpump Rules viewers know Jax is never one to pass up a public appearance.

Jax and Brittany are branching out after Vanderpump Rules departure

Since announcing their departure from Vanderpump Rules, Jax and Brittany have been branching out into other ventures, including several sponsored social media posts.

There are also rumors that the couple will be getting their own Vanderpump Rules spin-off show. According to early reports, the spin-off, if it should get the green light, will follow a similar format to their 2017 special Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

Jax also recently revealed that he’s written a children’s book. Although it isn’t slated to be released until next summer, Jax says his father who passed in 2017 was his inspiration. With a son of his own now, Jax opened up and shared that he hoped to serve as the same influence in his son Cruz’s life that his own father had been for him.

It seems that although the couple has made their exit from Vanderpump Rules, they’ve got several other ventures in the works to help fill the gap.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.